Battlefield 2042 3.1 Update Offers Manifest Rework, Weapons, Reloading Improvements, More

Battlefield 2042 delivered its first Season 3 update last month, adding a new map, specialist, and more, and now EA and DICE have rolled out version 3.1. This update includes a rework of the Manifest map, some new guns from the vault, and of course, a long list of tweaks and fixes. Here’s a rundown of the changes made to Manifest and some of the new content included in the update…

Manifest

"Our main focus with the rework of Manifest is to ensure it becomes more streamlined and offers up a tighter game space, this has also given us an opportunity to do a complete pass throughout the location and provide stronger themes to previously underutilized spaces. Across the main gamemodes we have adjusted and added flag spaces to reduce travel times and create stronger paths and frontlines as you make your way towards those capture points."

Points of Interest:

Container Yard - North: The northern container yard has seen further military presence buildup, with the location now becoming an ad hoc refueling station for the ongoing conflict. The paths leading to and from the flag have been improved while the flag placement has been repositioned slightly towards the Quay.

Quay: As conflicts continue, the Quay has been treated to increased military defense encampments, with two new spaces on either end of the Quay. These locations act as Capture Points in certain modes, and when they aren’t in use they act as staging posts for entry onto the boats themselves.

Container Yard - South: This location has been moved closer to the action around the docked boats, with pathing improvements and further military buildup taking place throughout.

Weather Station: Time has not been a worthy ally for the Weather Station after recently suffering from a ground attack, one of these stations now sits in a burning ruin. The surrounding hillside has also received a traversal pass alongside additional light sources and ziplines to allow for increased traversal opportunity.

Vault Weapons

M416 - Battlefield 3 - The M416, a fan-favorite from Battlefield 3 makes its way to the Weapon Vault. It’s compact and light AR with a good damage profile capable of taking out targets at mid-range.

M240B - Battlefield 3 - The M240B is a powerful machine gun that becomes a monster when mounted on a bipod, having great bullet velocities that allow you to engage targets at medium to long ranges

M93R - Battlefield 3 - The M93R is a Burst fire sidearm that devastates at close range but with accuracy deteriorating under sustained fire. Get up close and personal with this sidearm to deal its best damage

As mentioned, Battlefield 2024 version 3.1 also includes a long list of tweaks and fixes, including improvements to weapon loading that should make the game feel “snappier.” You can check out the full, unabridged patch notes here.

Battlefield 2042 can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Update 3.1 is available now. EA and DICE have confirmed a sesonal event will launch sometime in December and update 3.2, which will offer a Breakaway map rework and Specialist classes, will arrive in late January.