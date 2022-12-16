Battlefield 2042’s Big “Battle of Nordvik” Event Rolls Out 3 New Modes Over the Holidays

Battlefield 2042 recently kicked off Season 3, and over the holidays EA and developer DICE are giving players a reason to get engaged with the new content with the big “Battle of Nordvik” event. This event will take place over the course of several weeks, telling a simple story of sorts through a series a limited-time modes that play out on the new Swedish Spearhead map. Of course, there will also be an array of new cosmetics, some free, some earned through playing, some paid. You can check out a trailer for the Battle of Nordvik event, below.

Here’s what you can expect from Battle of Nordvik’s new limited-time modes…

Week 1/The Assault On Nordvik - Conquest Assault

“The notorious Black Storm regiment leads the attack on Nordvik. While the Eastern militia attempts to seize the surrounding territory, the Nordvik Control Corps battles to secure the region, halting Black Storm’s advance before it is too late.

This is 32v32 Conquest Assault with a focus on fast-paced ground-only warfare. The conflict starts with the defending team holding all objectives and waiting for the incoming assault. Throughout the fight the stakes remain high for the defenders as you’ll find your HQ spawn disabled. Rely on your squad and the EBLC-Ram’s Team Insertion Beacon to remain in the fight and hold the objectives at all costs. If you lose all objectives and your full team is out of play.. it’s game over."

Week 2/The Defense Of Nordvik - Retribution

“Opposing Forces have smashed Nordvik’s defenses and gained control of the facility. It’s now up to the Nordvik Control Corps to strike back with Retribution. As Black Storm fights to hold the line, Nordvik Control Corps infiltrates the facility to destroy M-COMs containing highly valuable data before it’s compromised by enemy hands.”

Get ready for Retribution. A 16v16 twist on Conquest which combines elements of Conquest, Breakthrough and Rush into a single mode where attackers fight their way towards the frontlines while securing objectives along the way. Teamplay is the key to success towards victory. If you are successful at breaking through the enemy lines towards the final objective then the match will transition into an all-out Rush where you attempt to arm strategically placed M-COMs around the Nordvik facility.

As a defender, you’ll plan your defense carefully to keep control of the facility at all costs. The enemy is coming at you with everything they have for this final assault, and it’s up to you to keep them at bay until you’ve safely extracted the valuable data."

Week 3/The Liberation Of Nordvik - Breakthrough Chaos

“The Nordvik Control Corps receives help from US reinforcements and stages a larger counter-offensive. Black Storm and Eastern Forces mount a fierce defense as the Nordvik Control Corps leads the assault to liberate Nordvik from its occupiers

This is the final battle where full-on Breakthrough Chaos will decide the conflict. This week, gameplay is scaled up to new intensity and supports up to 128 players as you give it your all. Fight your way across the Battlefield as a tight unit with modifiers such as increased movement speed, faster redeploy times and faster vehicle call-ins.”

As mentioned, the Battle of Nordvik will offer an array of cosmetics, including…

Week 1 - Assault on Nordvik

Gameplay Rewards

5 Ribbons - Epic “Raider” Headgear for Sundance

12 Ribbons - Epic “Revelation” Weapon Skin for the MP9

20 Ribbons - Epic “Death” Outfit for Casper

Free Store Items

Rare “Watchman” Outfit for Crawford

Epic “Bastion” Headgear for Crawford

Epic Twilight Strike Store Bundle - 2400 Battlefield Coins

“Pestilence” Outfit for Falck

“War” Outfit for Mackay

“Famine” Outfit for Lis

“Doomsday” Weapon Skin for the BSV-M

“Cataclysm” Weapon Skin for the PBX-45

“Chromite” Weapon Skin for the AC-42

“Pale Horse” Vehicle Skin for the M1A5

Week 2 - Defense of Nordvik

Gameplay Rewards

5 Ribbons - Epic “Bastion” Headgear for Falck

12 Ribbons - Rare “Marauder” Outfit for Mackay

20 Ribbons - Epic “Overseer” Outfit for Irish

Free Store Items

Rare “Marauder” Outfit for Falck

Epic “Raider” Headgear for Falck

Epic Nordvik Gunner Store Bundle - 1400 Battlefield Coins

“Archangel” Outfit for Sundance

“Bulwark” Outfit for Boris

“Atomizer” Weapon Skin for the VCAR

“Incendiary” Weapon Skin for the PBX-45

“Fusehead” Weapon Skin for the SWS-10

Week 3 - Liberation of Nordvik

Gameplay Rewards

5 Ribbons - Rare “Watchman” Rare Outfit for Angel

12 Ribbons - Epic “Hell Fire” Weapons Skin for the MCS-880

20 Ribbons - Epic “Thermobaric” Vehicle Skin

Free Store Content

Rare “Watchman” Outfit for Casper

Epic “Bastion” Headgear for Casper

Battlefield 2042 can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. The Battle of Nordvik event runs from December 20 to January 10.