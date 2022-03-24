Battlefield 2042 Has Taught Valuable Lessons to DICE; Lots of Changes Will Be Reverted – Rumor

Battlefield 2042 hasn't been doing too great, but it could still do some good for the series, according to a new report from a reliable source.

Well-known insider Tom Henderson recently shared in a new report posted on Xfire that one inside source said that the latest entry in the series taught the developer some valuable lessons and that many of the changes introduced in the game will be reverted for the next entry in the series, which is in active development but obviously still in the pre-production stage.

Despite the poor numbers that Battlefield 2042 has generated, there is a new Battlefield title in active development, and EA is providing the resources needed to bring back the franchise. Although the next Battlefield game is in its pre-production stage, one inside source has said that "valuable lessons" have been learned following the release of Battlefield 2042. "I think we'll be reverting a lot of the changes we made in Battlefield 2042", it was said.

As Battlefield 2042 was meant to become the foundation for all future entries in the series, this is definitely interesting information, but not particularly surprising, considering how the new features have been received by the community.

Battlefield 2042 is now available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One worldwide.