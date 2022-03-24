Battlefield 2042 Has Taught Valuable Lessons to DICE; Lots of Changes Will Be Reverted – Rumor
Battlefield 2042 hasn't been doing too great, but it could still do some good for the series, according to a new report from a reliable source.
Well-known insider Tom Henderson recently shared in a new report posted on Xfire that one inside source said that the latest entry in the series taught the developer some valuable lessons and that many of the changes introduced in the game will be reverted for the next entry in the series, which is in active development but obviously still in the pre-production stage.
Despite the poor numbers that Battlefield 2042 has generated, there is a new Battlefield title in active development, and EA is providing the resources needed to bring back the franchise.
Although the next Battlefield game is in its pre-production stage, one inside source has said that "valuable lessons" have been learned following the release of Battlefield 2042.
"I think we'll be reverting a lot of the changes we made in Battlefield 2042", it was said.
As Battlefield 2042 was meant to become the foundation for all future entries in the series, this is definitely interesting information, but not particularly surprising, considering how the new features have been received by the community.
Battlefield 2042 is now available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One worldwide.
Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise. In a near-future world transformed by disorder, adapt and overcome dynamically-changing battlegrounds with the help of your squad and a cutting-edge arsenal.
With support for 128 players, Battlefield 2042 brings unprecedented scale on vast battlegrounds. Players will take on several experiences comprising elevated versions of Conquest and Breakthrough, Battlefield Portal; a new community-driven platform where players can create, share and discover unexpected battles from Battlefield’s iconic past, present and future, and Battlefield Hazard Zone; a tense, squad-focused survival experience where every bullet, every skirmish, and every decision counts.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 29.99
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.