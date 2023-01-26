Battlefield 2042 Class System, Breakout Rework Info Blowout + Gameplay Ahead of Next Week’s Debut

DICE isn't giving up on Battlefield 2042 despite the disappointing launch. As revealed a few months ago, following overwhelming feedback from the fans, the developers are bringing back the Class System with Battlefield 2042 Update 3.2, out next week on all platforms.

Ahead of the public release, EA shared a great deal of information with the press on how Battlefield 2042's Specialists will be split into the four categories.

Assault

Eager to take on the frontline? The Assault class specializes in taking on soldiers in close range spaces. Specialists like Mackay, Dozer, Sundance, and Zain can be trusted to create openings for the team and storm into objectives. Assaults can also use demolition equipment to take out enemy defenses, vehicles that get a bit too close, or to open up new paths.

Engineer

Engineers are crucial to the success of any vehicles in battle. This class is best suited to fortify spaces and keep the team’s vehicle in the game. Specialists Boris, Crawford, and Lis can also be depended on to take down enemy vehicles from afar and provide the team with equipment that will make it harder for the enemy team to take control of objectives.

Support

Help your team and keep them attacking or defending as a Support Specialist. Their equipment allows for Battlefield 2042 teammates to engage in sustained combat through resupplying of ammunition and by providing them with suppressive equipment to make sure that they can remain in the fight or bring them back in. The support class is composed of Specialists Falck, Angel, and Irish.

Recon

If close-quarters combat isn’t for you, then look to the Recon class for strategic, vantage point abilities. Recons like Paik, Casper, and Rao, look to avoid direct confrontation with enemy frontlines and instead look for backdoor opportunities for themselves and the team. Their equipment interferes with enemy systems and creates weaknesses through subversion and sharing information about enemy positions.

Under the new Battlefield 2042 Class System, each class comes with a distinctive gadget: the Med Pen for Assault, the Repair Tool for Engineer, the Defibrillator for Support, and the Insertion Beacon for Recon. The open gadgets and throwables have been assigned to specific classes based on the best fit for their gameplay style.

Assault

Gadgets: Smoke Launcher (default), IBA Armor Plate, C5 Explosive, M18 Claymore

Throwables: Frag Grenade (default), Smoke Grenade, Conc. Grenade, Throwing Knife and Incendiary Grenade

Engineer

Gadgets: AT Mine (default), Recoilless M5, FXM-33 AA Missle, FGM-148 Javelin (Portal BF3), EOD BOT (Portal BF3), C5 Explosive

Throwables: Frag Grenade (default), Smoke Grenade, EMP Grenade, Incendiary Grenade

Support

Gadgets: Ammo Crate (default), Health Crate, Smoke Launcher, M18 Claymore (Portal)

Throwables: Frag Grenade (default), Smoke Grenade, EMP Grenade, Incendiary Grenade

Recon

Gadgets: T-UGS (default, Portal BF3), Proximity Sensor, C5 Explosive, SOFLAM, Tracer Dart (Portal BF2), M18 Claymore (Portal)

Throwables: Frag Grenade (default), Smoke Grenade, EMP Grenade, Incendiary Grenade, Throwing Knife

Last but not least, while primary and secondary weapons will be available for all of the classes in Battlefield 2042 Update 3.2 and onward, the weapon proficiency system does provide classes with unique bonuses. Assault has three extra magazines with Assault Rifles, Engineer benefits from improved accuracy while crouched or prone when using LMGs, Support has a faster draw time with SMGs, and Recon gets immediate and constant steady scope with Sniper Rifles.

While the reintroduction of classes is easily the highlight of this Battlefield 2042 update, there's also the rework of the Breakway map, which you can check out above in the gameplay footage captured from the press event. According to DICE, the overhaul ensures better cover and improved pathing between flags, while the oil rig has been moved closer to the action to create a more focused playspace. There are even entirely new flags to be found in updated areas of the town and the nearby refineries. The developers also teased creative ways to play with the ice, while snow and ice shaders got an aesthetic overhaul, too.