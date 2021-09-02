Battlefield 2042 Beta Dated for September 22nd, According to Leaker
The Battlefield 2042 Beta will begin on September 22nd, according to renowned leaker Tom Henderson, who even went as far as promising to give away ten copies of the game to random followers if that proves to be false.
The #BATTLEFIELD2042 Beta is September 22nd.
I'll give away 10 copies of #BATTLEFIELD2042 to 10 random people that Retweet this if it ends up not being true.
— Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 1, 2021
Apparently, this is for the early access beta that's exclusive to pre-order customers, so the open beta might be due on September 24th.
September 22nd seems to be early access because that's when the media embargo lifts (media are recording Sept 20th).
So I would assume the beta is open to everyone on Sept 24th. https://t.co/yA5Bi5P0DW
— Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 1, 2021
Yesterday, Italian retailer MediaWorld had listed the Battlefield 2042 beta for September 6th, but that seems to be way too soon given that Electronic Arts has given no official word yet. It may have been a listing mistake, which is far from uncommon with online retailers.
We don't know yet the content that will be in the Battlefield 2042 beta, though we should find out soon. It's also likely that DICE will officially reveal the last mode, Hazard Zone, rumored to be a mix between Escape from Tarkov and Hunt: Showdown. As a reminder, Battlefield 2042 launches on October 22nd.
Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise. Adapt and overcome in a near-future world transformed by disorder. Squad up and bring a cutting-edge arsenal into dynamically-changing battlegrounds supporting 128 players, unprecedented scale, and epic destruction.
ALL-OUT WARFARE
The next generation of fan-favorites Conquest and Breakthrough features the largest Battlefield maps ever and up to 128 players. Experience the intensity of all-out warfare on maps filled with dynamic weather and spectacular world events.
Conquest
Battlefield's massive, iconic sandbox mode returns – this time supporting 128 players on PC. The maps have been specifically designed for this vast scale, with action divided into "clusters" of various kinds. Also, the action now centers around sectors consisting of several flags instead of individual control points.
Breakthrough
The return of Breakthrough sees two teams – Attackers and Defenders – battle over larger-scale sectors as the Attackers push towards the final objective. Each sector is designed to house a larger number of players, enabling more strategic choice and more flanking opportunities. Approach the capture areas from multiple locations and take advantage of more types of tactical possibilities.
BATTLEFIELD PORTAL
Discover unexpected battles and enter the wide universe of Battlefield in a community-driven platform that gives you the power to change the rules of war. The possibilities are endless when you can customize weapons, gear, rules, and more in this creative sandbox mode. Replay classic experiences with select content from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield 3, and Battlefield: Bad Company 2, or leverage the modern content from the world of Battlefield 2042 to discover, create, and share something completely new.
BATTLEFIELD HAZARD ZONE
Hazard Zone is a tense experience that combines edge-of-your-seat gameplay with the best of the Battlefield sandbox. More details to come soon.
