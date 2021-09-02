Battlefield 2042 Beta Dated for September 22nd, According to Leaker

The Battlefield 2042 Beta will begin on September 22nd, according to renowned leaker Tom Henderson, who even went as far as promising to give away ten copies of the game to random followers if that proves to be false.

The #BATTLEFIELD2042 Beta is September 22nd. I'll give away 10 copies of #BATTLEFIELD2042 to 10 random people that Retweet this if it ends up not being true. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 1, 2021

Battlefield 2042 Beta Launch Date Seemingly Leaked by Italian Retailer

Apparently, this is for the early access beta that's exclusive to pre-order customers, so the open beta might be due on September 24th.

September 22nd seems to be early access because that's when the media embargo lifts (media are recording Sept 20th). So I would assume the beta is open to everyone on Sept 24th. https://t.co/yA5Bi5P0DW — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 1, 2021

Yesterday, Italian retailer MediaWorld had listed the Battlefield 2042 beta for September 6th, but that seems to be way too soon given that Electronic Arts has given no official word yet. It may have been a listing mistake, which is far from uncommon with online retailers.

We don't know yet the content that will be in the Battlefield 2042 beta, though we should find out soon. It's also likely that DICE will officially reveal the last mode, Hazard Zone, rumored to be a mix between Escape from Tarkov and Hunt: Showdown. As a reminder, Battlefield 2042 launches on October 22nd.