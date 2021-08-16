Hazard Zone Datamined Info Suggests a Mix of Escape from Tarkov and Hunt: Showdown

Battlefield dataminer temporyal, who rose to fame ahead of the launch of Battlefield V with several successful dumps of information, is back with a vengeance to share the first tidbits of info on Hazard Zone, the third and yet-to-be-unveiled Battlefield 2042 mode.

Temporyal managed to grab all of these details out of the ongoing technical test, though of course, the final version may differ greatly in the implementations. Still, this mode sounds like a hybrid between two popular games that are all about venturing through a dangerous area and successfully getting out of there: Escape from Tarkov and Hunt: Showdown.

Battlefield 2042 Tech Test Reportedly Runs Much Better on Xbox Series Than on PC

Hazard Zone seems to be indeed a mix between Escape from Tarkov & Hunt Showdown.

The Razzo "Orbital" map in #Battlefield 2042 has built-in support for this game mode. Other known locations can't be verified without additional data. No sign of a Hazard Zone exclusive map available.

Expect to collect intel from data drives & crashed satellites in Hazard Zone.

After a briefing screen and insertion via Little Bird, it's up to you to search the area. The danger of losing equipment can be countered with a "Loadout Insurance", one of numerous tactical upgrades.

#Battlefield Hazard Zone maps seem to feature various points of interest like ammo stations and uplinks.

Here you can call for a Ranger (Robot Dog) or HDT Storm (ATV). There are also links to a respawn sequence with states like start, pause, resume & abort.

You might encounter AI soldiers like a patrol using a Jaguar EBRC or HDT Storm in #Battlefield Hazard Zone.

According to some data, they can get reinforcements and parachute (solo or squads) into the map. AI "bosses" will probably serve as additional objectives & grant rewards.

You can leave the Hazard Zone by using an extraction zone (landing zones for helicopters which can be claimed & activated). An extraction can also fail if you miss the helicopter.

"Hazard Zone currency" is probably the key to expand your weapon, gadget and perk collection.

Temporyal even found twelve 'tactical upgrades' that may be part of the character progression system in Hazard Zone though again, this shouldn't be taken as officially confirmed.

Here is a list of twelve Tactical Upgrades for your soldiers in #Battlefield Hazard Zone. More ammo or extra respawn? Additional storage or faster healing? Keep in mind that this is all work in progress and some things might never see the light of day. Hope you had some fun 😀 pic.twitter.com/N7WDGm1hW7 — temporyal (@temporyal) August 13, 2021

The mode will be revealed by DICE 'closer to launch'. The other two Battlefield 2042 multiplayer modes are All-Out Warfare and Battlefield Portal.