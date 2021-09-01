Battlefield 2042 Beta Launch Date Seemingly Leaked by Italian Retailer

Battlefield 2042 is still around six weeks away, but it seems those who have pre-ordered may be able to get their hands on the game as early as next week. This info comes courtesy of a retail listing from MediaWorld, which is the Italian branch of MediaMarkt (the biggest electronics retailer in Europe). In other words, this is definitely a retailer in the position to have the inside track on such things. According to the listing, “Pre-order this product by September 3 and you will receive access to the early beta of the game from September 6 to September 11.”

As alluded to by the MediaWorld listing, those who pre-order Battlefield 2042 get first access to the beta, so it’s likely the full open beta will kick off after the early access period ends on September 11. Of course, take this all with a grain of salt for now, but these kinds of retailer leaks often end up being the real deal. As for when an official announcement may come, well, the official Battlefield social media accounts are still playing coy.

You can get more details on the benefits of pre-ordering, below.

Battlefield 2042 Pre-Order Bonuses

Early access to open beta

Baku ACB-90 Epic melee takedown knife

"Mr. Chompy" Epic weapon charm

"Landfall" player card background and "Old Guard" tag

As you’d expect, Battlefield 2042 comes in various packages, including a $100 Gold Edition and a $120 Ultimate Edition. Here’s what’s included in those…

Gold Edition

Pre-order benefits

Early access to game launch

Year 1 Pass (4 new Specialists, 4 battle passes, 3 Epic skin bundles)

Cross-gen Bundle

Ultimate Edition

Pre-order benefits

Gold Edition benefits

Midnight Ultimate Bundle

Official digital artbook

Exclusive digital soundtrack

Battlefield 2042 launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on October 22.