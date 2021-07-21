Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V Free to Keep with Amazon Prime Gaming in July and August

They kicked things off with Battlefield 4 in June, and now Amazon’s Prime Gaming is delivering more free multiplayer shooter madness with Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V in July and August. Once available, both games will be free to download and keep for all Prime Gaming subscribers. Here’s the dates both games will be available, as well as some details for those who somehow haven't heard of these games…

Battlefield 1 (July 21 – August 2) takes players across multiple and varied locations in a bid to fight through immersive battles. From tight urban fights in a besieged French city, to big open spaces in the Italian Alps and frantic combats in the deserts of Arabia, prime members can discover a world at war through an adventure-filled campaign. In a true multiplayer sandbox experience, take to the skies and engage in high-octane dogfights through treacherous landscapes, or have a battleship obliterating the coast from the sea, and engage in some of the biggest battles ever seen as empires clash for supremacy.

(July 21 – August 2) takes players across multiple and varied locations in a bid to fight through immersive battles. From tight urban fights in a besieged French city, to big open spaces in the Italian Alps and frantic combats in the deserts of Arabia, prime members can discover a world at war through an adventure-filled campaign. In a true multiplayer sandbox experience, take to the skies and engage in high-octane dogfights through treacherous landscapes, or have a battleship obliterating the coast from the sea, and engage in some of the biggest battles ever seen as empires clash for supremacy. Battlefield V (August 2 – October 1) delivers the most immersive gameplay of the franchise in a sandbox environment that takes players back in time to the battles of World War 2, allowing players to feel the force of the fight and truly shape the war as the war shapes them. Players’ soldiers can now tow stationary weapons, build fortifications and repair war-torn structures to turn the battlefield to the player’s advantage. Whether dragging a squad mate to safety or shooting a grenade out of the sky, players will forge a deeper connection to the ever-evolving world around them and achieve victory against the toughest odds. With the freedom to adapt and evolve the battlefield in new and unseen ways, the battlefield will never be the same.

As you may have noted, the window for grabbing Battlefield 1 is much narrower than Battlefield V, so move quick if you want to get the more critically acclaimed of the two. Grabbing the free games is a simple matter of being an Amazon Prime member and then visiting this site to claim your code.

Xbox Game Pass Adds The Ascent, Cris Tales, and Cloud Play for Battlefield V in late July

Of course, this is all a big promotion for Battlefield 2042, which will be launching on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on October 22.