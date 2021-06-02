Amazon Prime Gaming’s June Battlefield – Battlefield 4 and More are Free

Amazon Prime Gaming. It's not something I write about too much, though that's primarily because it's not something I think about as much as I likely ought to. Why should I? Because I already subscribe to prime, and the bonuses are just on top of what I'm already paying for anyway. The other reason is simply that some of the giveaways are pretty good.

Case in point, from yesterday (1st of June) to the 21st of June, you can claim a free copy of Battlefield 4. Sure, it's not the latest Battlefield, but it's still a decent one. One that's still fairly active online and does have a decent enough single-player campaign for you to play through. Oh, and it's free, so there's no real reason not to pick up your Origin key if you already have an Amazon Prime Subscription.

Battlefield 2021 Will Finally be Officially Revealed Next Week

As for the other aspects of Amazon Prime Gaming in June 2021, there's a decent amount to pick up for various titles. The new additions for this month are as follows (with a reminder that most things have different end dates, so get in early):

Full Games to Own:

Battlefield 4 (Origin key)

Batman - The Telltale Series

Lost in Harmony

Newfound Courage

BFF or Die

Mugsters

Spitkiss

Exclusive Content for:

Fall Guys – Burning Circuits Bundle, which includes: A Burning Circuits Costume 6500 Kudos

Burning Circuits Bundle, which includes: FIFA 21 – Gaming 81+ OVR Player Pack including: 1 Player Pick of 4 OVR 83+ Players 5 Gold Rare Players

Gaming 81+ OVR Player Pack including: VALORANT - Pity Party Spray

Pity Party Spray Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - Druidic Settlement Bundle, which includes: a Black Raven Settlement Pack Mystical Settlement Pack 5x One Hour XP Boosters

Druidic Settlement Bundle, which includes: Paladins - Exclusive LEX-O Suit Skin

Exclusive LEX-O Suit Skin Black Desert Online - +16 Inventory Expansion Coupon

This doesn't include other bonuses featured for League of Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, Legends of Runeterra, Rogue Company, and more. I've no doubt there'll be something there for you to claim. Personally, I've grabbed the content for Ass Creed Valhalla for when I finally start the game in what will likely be in a decade or two.