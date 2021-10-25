Batman: Arkham Knight Can be Streamed for Free Through AT&T’s Stadia Tech

AT&T is now allowing its customers to stream Batman: Arkham Knight for free. This is a collaboration effort between the mobile provider and WB Games to offer a streamed version of the game. This version of the game is streamed through the power of Stadia's streaming technology.

Remember how Google announced that they'd partner with other companies to offer Stadia's streaming capabilities to them? It was one of the promises made by Google during the baffling shutdown of Stadia Games and Entertainment. Many users saw this as a sign that Stadia would become the backbone of streaming services, being "Stadia" in everything but name.

Batman: Arkham Knight seems to be the first example of Stadia being the aforementioned backbone. Thanks to this, AT&T customers can now stream Batman: Arkham Knight directly from their Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge browsers. Oddly enough, this offer only extends to desktop/laptop devices, not smartphones.

In a statement to IGN, an AT&T spokesperson said:

This is being powered by the Stadia technology. For this demo, AT&T created a front-end experience to enable gamers to play Batman: Arkham Knight directly from their own website and the game is playable on virtually any computer or laptop.

According to 9to5Google, users who sign in using their AT&T phone number and billing zip code will be greeted to a landing page with an FAQ and a “Play Now for Free” button. Clicking that play button boots you into a full-screen streaming experience that looks almost identical to what Stadia players have through Chrome today, albeit in a light mode, instead of dark.

It's worth noting that Batman: Arkham Knight is currently not available for purchase or streaming in the Stadia application. However, much like Stadia's free service tier, the Arkham Knight demo can be played in up to 1080p resolution. The game is seemingly only available for a limited time. However, AT&T hasn't made clear what the end date for this streamed demo would be.