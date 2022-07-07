Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 Adds Bards and Gnomes Today

Larian Studios unveiled and released Patch 8 for Baldur's Gate 3 today. Its main additions are the new Bard class, the new playable Gnome race, and various improvements to the cRPG.

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8 Highlights

New Class: Bard

○ Masters of song and speech dealing out both inspiration and devastation in battle, the long-awaited Bard class is the latest to join the party in Baldur’s Gate 3. Hurl pithy one-liners at your enemies or play songs with your companions by the campfire.

○ Two subclasses:

■ College of Valour: A combat-focused subclass, Bards of the College of Valour gain proficiencies and skills that make them hardy enough to join the frontlines of a battle while still allowing them the ability to buff and inspire allies.

● Signature feature: Combat Inspiration

○ Inspire an ally with your valour.

○ They can add a +1d6 bonus to their next Attack Roll, Ability Check, or Saving Throw.

○ They can also choose to add a +1d6 bonus to the damage their next weapon attack deals, or a +4 bonus to their Armour Class for one attack.

■ College of Lore: A subclass focused on spellcasting, Bards of the College of Lore seek to collect knowledge anywhere it lives, using their deft wordplay and magical abilities to confuse and debuff foes while buffing and inspiring allies.

● Signature feature: Cutting Words

○ Use your wit to distract a creature and sap its confidence.

○ It receives a 1d6 penalty to Attack Rolls, Ability Checks, and damage dealt until the start of your next turn.

● We’ve recorded 97 bespoke insults fit for any occasion.

○ ‘Perform’ Ability: Musical instruments can be used by any class with the Performer feat at Level 4. Perform songs anywhere you like, but be prepared for certain NPCs reacting to your performances or even deciding to join in. If they really appreciate your musical abilities, they may decide to reward you for it.

● New Playable Race: Gnomes

○ Play as a Gnome! Adventurous and vibrant, curious and small of stature, Gnomes are the first new playable race to come to Baldur’s Gate 3 since its launch into Early Access.

● Swarm AI

○ Minor enemies (e.g. animals, goblins) are now grouped together in combat. These groups move and attack together, making for a much faster and smoother combat experience during larger battles.

● Killcams:

○ Ranged critical hits now utilize combat cameras! Watching arrows and Magic Missiles pierce your enemies has never been cooler.

● Hair Upgrades

○ It’s as if everyone in Faerûn’s using a great new shampoo – all hairstyles have received an upgrade in the form of a new hair-shading model and other general improvements.

○ Highlights & graying have been added to character creation.

● Brazilian Portuguese Localization:

○ Baldur’s Gate 3 is now playable with Brazilian Portuguese subtitles – vamo nessa!

● Improved Multiplayer Stability:

○ Implemented network compression, meaning that players with slower and less reliable internet connections should hopefully start to see a noticeable improvement in stability and reduction of lag when playing multiplayer with their friends.

As a reminder, Larian Studios announced a while ago that the final version of Baldur's Gate 3 will be released at some point in 2023. The game launched in early access in late 2020.