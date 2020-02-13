Baldur’s Gate 3 and Orcs Must Die 3 Are Due in 2020, According to Google Stadia Press Release

A fresh Google Stadia press release reveals today that five new games (detailed below) are coming to the platform between Spring and Summer.

Arguably, though, the most interesting part is in the blurb that comes right before. That's because it suggests Baldur's Gate 3 and Orcs Must Die 3 will hit Google Stadia in 2020; whereas we knew about the latter, we weren't even dreaming about the former.

The development teams behind both games (Larian Studios and Robot Entertainment) have discussed their appreciation for Google Stadia before. In fact, Orcs Must Die 3, a timed exclusive on the cloud-based streaming platform, wouldn't even be a thing if it wasn't for Google.

As for Baldur's Gate 3, you'll probably recall that it was revealed during the very first Stadia Connect live stream, and Larian CEO Swen Vincke has since openly discussed the possibilities available with cloud computing.

Furthermore, the studio known for the Divinity: Original Sin series has already teased that 'something is brewing'. We'll know more on February 27th, but given this press release, a release window could be shared. Divinity: Original Sin 2 launched in September 2017, about three years after the first installment, so Baldur's Gate 3 (in development for both PC and Google Stadia) could be expected in the Fall season.

Lost Words: Beyond the Page - First on Stadia Lost Words: Beyond the Page is a narrative-driven, atmospheric puzzler set inside the pages of a young girl’s diary. Following an immersive story by renowned games writer Rhianna Pratchett, players guide an aspiring author through the wondrous fantasy world of Estoria, where words wield immense power. In Lost Words: Beyond the Page, players interact with the words themselves to solve challenging puzzles and unique platforming segments to progress through an evolving landscape. Panzer Dragoon Remake A new, remade version of the Panzer Dragoon game - true to the original, with improved graphics and controls, that suit modern gaming standards! On a far, lone planet, you encounter two dragons awaken from the ancient times. Armed with a deadly gun from the past and the guidance of your armored blue dragon, you must fulfill your destiny and keep the Prototype Dragon from reaching the Tower or die trying. Serious Sam Collection Serious Sam Collection includes all content from Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter and Serious Sam 3: BFE, including The Legend of the Beast and Jewel of the Nile expansions. Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks) - First on Stadia Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) is a zany 3D tower builder. Play as the Master Stacker, Rockit, who must use her psychic helmet to clean up the colorful bricks falling all over her madcap world. Spitlings - First on Stadia You know what the problem with multiplayer games is, right? The other players! It’s always THEIR FAULT if you lose! We’ve got the perfect game to blame your friends for their incapability: Spitlings! This action arcade chaos game for up to four players is a modern take on the hardcore classics. You’re in control of a Spitling, a charming rectangular creature with teeth it can spit or use to jump! Makes no sense? Who cares, it’s FUN!