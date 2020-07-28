Bag this 61W USB-C Charger for Just $18.99, Includes Extra USB Port for Your Phone and Tablet

RAVPower’s fast USB-C charger with 61W power output is currently available for just $18.99 if you clip an on-page coupon on Amazon.

Charge Your USB-C Devices at Full Speed with the RAVPower 61W Fast Charger for Just $18.99

Having a USB-C charger around is a no-brainer these days, really. Pretty much everyone is adopting the standard and there are plenty of deals to be had on some epic wall chargers right now, and RAVPower’s is one of them.

Selling for $28, this nifty charger is currently available for a low price of $18.99 if you clip an on-page coupon code, that’s it.

This charger features a fast 61W USB-C port, which is powerful enough to charge a 13-inch MacBook Pro at full speed. The MacBook Air will get the full-speed charging treatment too. Something like an iPhone, iPad, Android device or a Nintendo Switch will juice up as fast as possible too, which is nothing but great news.

RAVPower has thrown in an iSmart 2.0 USB-A port in this charger as well. Just connect any phone, tablet, camera and the charger will automatically detect how much power is needed and will pump out up to 12W when needed.

In order to grab this charger for the low price of $18.99, just remember to clip that on-page coupon at the product’s landing page on Amazon.

This is a limited time deal only so act fast if you want this on your doorstep before the weekend.

Buy USB C Charger RAVPower 61W PD 3.0 Wall Charger Power Delivery - Was $28, now just $19.99 using on-page coupon

