Galaxy S20 Plus Unlocked With 5G Support, 128GB Is $250 off Right Now on Amazon [Limited Time Remaining]

In a new deal, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus unlocked variant is now down to $949.99 on Amazon. This results in a $250 discount, making it one of the best deals we’ve seen for a 2020 Android flagship. Now, this is your chance to become the owner of one of the best premium devices to own in 2020 and that too for less.

At $250 off, the Galaxy S20 Plus is available for less than $949.99 and comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen that also supports the 120Hz refresh rate, so everything looks super smooth, whether you’re scrolling through your image gallery or doing something else. It is also HDR10+ compliant, so you’ll be able to enjoy content on it at brighter and vivid colors. The Galaxy S20 Plus offered on Amazon is also the unlocked variant, so it will work with the majority of the U.S. carriers, irrespective of where you live in the region.

Additionally, the U.S. version sports a Snapdragon 865 as well as a 5G modem, which supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz networks. You also get 8GB of faster and more efficient LPDDR5 RAM, coupled with 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage. That 4500mAh battery that you keep reading on the specs sheet; It is more than enough to last you the entire day with both 5G and 120Hz refresh rate enabled.

The triple camera at the back has received some excellent reviews, and for those that are interested in 8K video recording, you’ll be pleased to know that the Galaxy S20 Plus supports that too. With the $250 discount, the Galaxy S20 Plus is available for $949.99 in Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black, and the Cosmic Gray finishes, so you have ample choices in terms of different finishes.