Apple’s Powerbeats Pro true wireless earphones are currently on sale for just $199, saving you $50 instantly.

If working out and going to the gym is at the top of your agenda, then the Powerbeats Pro earphones are what you should invest in. Currently selling for just $199, this limited time deal lets you save $50 instantly.

The Powerbeats Pro builds on the strong foundations of the AirPods, and they even share the same H1 chipset. This means you get the ultra-fast and instant pairing like AirPods, and support for Hey Siri as well. You even get 9 hours of battery life on a single charge, while the charging case will take that listening time up to 24 hours which is completely epic. The battery life on a single charge is something which really puts the AirPods to shame here.

Since these are in-ear style headphones, therefore you can expect them to sound extremely great, regardless of the situation.

There is a lot to like about these earphones and you can grab them from the link below. There are no discount codes or coupons you need to know about. Just add to your cart and checkout.

Buy Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones - Was $249, now just $199

