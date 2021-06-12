Back 4 Blood is Reportedly Arriving on Xbox Game Pass on Day 1 – Rumor
Back 4 Blood, Warner’s co-op zombie shooter from Turtle Rock Studios, is said to be launching on Xbox Game Pass on Day 1.
The spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead received a new trailer yesterday alongside an open beta date, and according to a game description on Reddit, the title will be arriving on Microsoft’s gaming subscription service on launch day – October 12th (as reported by Video Games Chronicle). A live countdown including the game’s description allegedly went live early and made mention of the game arriving on Microsoft’s service.
“Back 4 Blood will be coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch via Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as Windows 10 PC”, the description read before the video was made private.
Warner Bros. Interactive will be organizing a Back4Blood showcase tomorrow shortly after Microsoft’s digital E3 2021 presser. Microsoft's and Bethesda's joint media conference takes place at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST. The Back 4 Blood presentation kicks of at 2PM PDT / 5PM EDT / 10PM BST.
Back 4 Blood is a first-person co-op zombie shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise and features thrilling, dynamic moment-to-moment gameplay and highly variable, customisable action to keep players coming back for more. The Back 4 Blood story takes place after a catastrophic outbreak where most of humanity has either been killed or infected by the parasitic Devil Worm. Hardened by unspeakable events and emboldened to fight for the last of humanity, a group of apocalypse veterans called the Cleaners have rallied to take on the infected horrors known as the Ridden and reclaim the world.
Back 4 Blood launches on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 12th. Pre-orders will receive entry into the Early Access portion of the Open Beta from Aug. 5-9, along with a bonus Fort Hope Elite Weapon Skin Pack.
