Back 4 Blood – Tunnels of Terror DLC Launch Trailer Showcases New Cleaners and More

A new Back 4 Blood - Tunnels of Terror DLC launch trailer has been shared online today, showcasing the new Cleaners included in the expansion and more.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, showcases not only Sharice and Heng but also the new Ridden Hives PVE cooperative activity and more.

Back 4 Blood Surpassed 10 Million Players; First Expansion Announced

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8WYlMdEa8sc

Back 4 Blood launched last year on PC and consoles. Developed by Turtle Rock Studios, the game is a spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series that mostly succeeds at modernizing the classic experience with some interesting tweaks, as I highlighted in my review of the game.

Back 4 Blood isn't Left 4 Dead, and it doesn't even try to be it, doing away with the classics' straightforward campaign in favor of a more modern experience that rewards progression and offers plenty of replayability. The excellent map and mission design, the huge variety of builds made possible by the card system, and satisfying gameplay make the game by Turtle Rock Studios the one to get for those who have a team of friends ready to take on hordes of undead, but those who are looking to play the game solo would do better to look elsewhere, as Back 4 Blood doesn't offer much for those not too keen on teamwork.

Back 4 Blood is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. The Tunnels of Terror DLC expansion launches on April 12th on all formats.