Back 4 Blood – Tunnels of Terror DLC Launch Trailer Showcases New Cleaners and More
A new Back 4 Blood - Tunnels of Terror DLC launch trailer has been shared online today, showcasing the new Cleaners included in the expansion and more.
The new trailer, which can be watched below, showcases not only Sharice and Heng but also the new Ridden Hives PVE cooperative activity and more.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8WYlMdEa8sc
Back 4 Blood launched last year on PC and consoles. Developed by Turtle Rock Studios, the game is a spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series that mostly succeeds at modernizing the classic experience with some interesting tweaks, as I highlighted in my review of the game.
Back 4 Blood isn't Left 4 Dead, and it doesn't even try to be it, doing away with the classics' straightforward campaign in favor of a more modern experience that rewards progression and offers plenty of replayability. The excellent map and mission design, the huge variety of builds made possible by the card system, and satisfying gameplay make the game by Turtle Rock Studios the one to get for those who have a team of friends ready to take on hordes of undead, but those who are looking to play the game solo would do better to look elsewhere, as Back 4 Blood doesn't offer much for those not too keen on teamwork.
Back 4 Blood is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. The Tunnels of Terror DLC expansion launches on April 12th on all formats.
Back 4 Blood is a thrilling cooperative first-person shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise. You are at the center of a war against the Ridden. These once-human hosts of a deadly parasite have turned into terrifying creatures bent on devouring what remains of civilization. With humanity's extinction on the line, it's up to you and your friends to take the fight to the enemy, eradicate the Ridden, and reclaim the world.
