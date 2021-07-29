July 2021 “Preview” Update Is Now Available for Windows 10 Version 1909

After the "mandatory" Patch Tuesday updates, Microsoft delivers a second lot of optional updates that are tagged as "Preview," bringing a number of fixes. These fixes eventually become a part of the next month's mandatory updates, which is why we don't often recommend getting these. But if some particular problem is bugging you and is being addressed, you can get these preview updates through Windows Update or Microsoft Update and Microsoft Update Catalog.

The Windows maker made this month's "C" release optional updates available for the latest 3 versions, including version 21H1, version 20H2, and version 2004. But they are also available for Windows 10 version 1909.

KB5004293 (Build 18363.1714) Preview for Windows 10 version 1909

Addresses an issue that prevents gaming services from opening certain games for desktop users.

Addresses an issue that prevents power plans and Game Mode from working as expected. This results in lower frame rates and reduced performance while gaming.

Addresses an issue that causes File Explorer to stop working after reaching 99% completion when you are deleting many files on a mapped network drive.

Addresses a timing issue in the Group Policy Registry Telemetry that causes Group Policy extension processing to fail.

Addresses an issue that repeatedly rebuilds the Windows Filtering Platform (WFP) filters. This issue occurs when a device is enrolled in a mobile device management (MDM) service and “MDMWinsOverGP” is set.

Addresses an issue with an MDM service that fails to correctly apply certain junk mail rules.

Addresses an issue that causes the enrollment of the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA) certificate to fail with the error, “0x80090027 NTE_INVALID_PARAMETER”. This issue occurs when the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) provider (the Microsoft Software Key Storage Provider) stores the key.

Addresses an issue with auditing events 4624 and 5142 that display the wrong event template when Dutch is the display language.

Addresses an issue that causes System Integrity to leak memory.

Addresses an issue in which the Network Connectivity Status Indicator (NCSI) fails to detect internet connectivity after you connect to a virtual private network (VPN).

Addresses an issue with the App Readiness service that prevents users from signing in successfully.

Addresses a reliability issue that might generate stop error 0x51 (REGISTRY_ERROR). This issue might occur when applications use volatile registry keys excessively.

Addresses a rare issue that might degrade performance in applications that call Gdiplus.dll!GdipMeasureString in a tight loop with a new font on each call. This issue occurs after installing Windows updates released on and after February 2021.

Addresses an issue that always displays devices that RemoteFX USB redirects as "Remote Desktop Generic USB Device" instead of the actual device name.

Addresses an issue in which Set-RDSessionCollectionConfiguration does not set the camerastoredirect:s:value custom property.

Addresses a Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) domain controller memory leak that is reported in Privileged Access Management (PAM) deployments.

Addresses an issue that prevents the Windows Server service from starting if SrvComment is greater than 128 characters.

Addresses an issue that prevents access to files on a Server Message Block (SMB) share when you enable Access Enabled Enumeration (ABE).

Addresses an issue in the Windows Network File System (NFS) client that might prevent you from renaming a file after mounting an NFS share. This issue occurs if you rename the file using File Explorer, but does not occur if you rename the file using command line.

Windows 10 KB5004293 update is available through Windows Update and Microsoft Update Catalog.