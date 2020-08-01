Microsoft released an optional Windows 10 update for version 2004 with a number of bug fixes and quality improvements earlier today. This release has addressed two of the known issues affecting Windows 10 May 2020 Update that have blocked some users from upgrading their devices to the latest version.

These Windows 10 May 2020 Update known issues include

Variable refresh rate not working as expected on devices with Intel iGPU

Intel and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues when using a monitor with Variable refresh rate (VRR) plugged into an Intel integrated graphics processing unit (iGPU) display adapter and Windows 10, version 2004 (the Windows 10 May 2020 Update). Enabling VRR on affected devices will not enable the VRR for games using Direct X 9.

Difficulty connecting to more than one Bluetooth device

Realtek and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues with certain versions of drivers for Realtek Bluetooth radios and Windows 10, version 2004 (the Windows 10 May 2020 Update). Windows 10 devices with affected Realtek Bluetooth radio drivers might be unable to connect or pair with more than one Bluetooth device at a time after updating.

While both the above problems have been resolved through KB4568831, the company isn't removing the compatibility hold on the affected devices since this is an optional update and not bundled with Windows 10 v2004, which means some devices could still be open to problems. Microsoft said that it expects to remove the associated safeguard holds in mid-August, when the Patch Tuesday will make today's fixes a part of the non-optional, security update bundle.

Windows 10 v2004 KB4568831 (Build 19041.423) Preview Is Out

Microsoft has also noted the following issue as "mitigated," with a fix expected with next month's cumulative update:

Issue with older drivers for Nvidia display adapters (GPU)

Nvidia and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues with certain versions of Nvidia display adapter drivers and Windows 10, version 2004 (the Windows 10 May 2020 Update). Windows 10 devices with affected Nvidia display driver versions might receive a stop error with a blue screen or other issues during or after installing the update to Windows 10, version 2004. The affected drivers are any version lower than 358.00.

You can choose to manually install Windows 10 version 2004 through the ISO files and then make sure to install this latest cumulative update. The Windows maker, however, continues to advise users of the impacted devices against manually updating to Windows 10 May 2020 Update using the Update now button or the Media Creation Tool until the compatibility hold is removed.