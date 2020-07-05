ASUS introduces the VA27DQSB, which is a 27-inch monitor that offers a Full HD resolution that is perfect as a secondary monitor for a gamer setup. This monitor not only features a 1920 x 1080 resolution but also a refresh rate of up to 75 Hz. This monitor is designed with Eye-care in mind with a Low Blue Light technologies to ensure a comfortable viewing experience. ASUS hasn't announced pricing for this monitor.

The VA27DQSB Eye-Care monitor is a 27" monitor with a Full HD resolution, a 75 Hz refresh rate and support for ASUS's eye-care Softwares

The VA27DQSB monitor features a Full HD resolution or 1920 x 1080 in addition to this, and this monitor offers a 5 ms response time and a max refresh rate of 75 Hz. The included standard allows this monitor to provide not just height adjustment but also swivel, tile, and pivot support.

This monitor is designed with support for longer gaming sessions with the eye care software included like the ASUS Blue light filter, which protects user's eyes from the harmful blue light and offers a large amount of flexibility through the OSD menu. In addition to the Blue Light technology, this monitor provides support for ASUS's Flicker-Free technology. This technology reduces onscreen flicker, which is designed to minimize eyestrain, headaches, and eye fatigue. These two technologies allow for longer gaming sessions or a movie marathon.

The VA27DQSB eye-care monitor has a thin bezel display, and the IPS panel-type allows the monitor to deliver not only wide viewing angles, incredibly share images, and the stunning video playback. The frameless IPS panel provides 178 degrees of viewing angles, both vertically and horizontally, so users can enjoy the accurate colors and enjoy the beautiful visuals from almost any direction.

For connectivity, the VA27DQSB monitor features three different video inputs. These inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, and D-sub, which means that no matter the cord your system uses it, this monitor will offer support for it. On the back of the monitor, there are two separate USB 2.0 ports, which allow for more effortless connectivity. Sadly, ASUS hasn't released any pricing information or availability information regarding the VA27DQSB monitor.