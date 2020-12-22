ASUS Announces The VY249HE and VY279HE Monitors

ASUS has announced the VY249HE and VY279HE Monitors, which feature an FHD resolution, a 75 Hz refresh rate, and a TÜV Rheinland-certified adjustable Blue Light Filter. Both of these monitors are designed to reduce any eye-strain, which can reduce the risk of Computer Vision Syndrome or CVS. Both of these monitors will be available in North America in December, with the VY249HE featuring a starting price of $109.

The VY249HE and VY279HE monitors feature an FHD resolution, or 1,920 x 1,080, which can produce bright and vivid imagery that is perfect for any gamer or home office. These panels utilize a 75 Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms MPRT. These panels also offer AMD FreeSync technology support, which eliminates screen tearing, allowing for a smooth gameplay or viewing experience for video content and video games. The VY249HE and VY279HE monitor utilize the same design, but the VY249HE features a 23.8" screen size while the VY279HE features a screen size of 27".

The VY249HE and VY279HE monitors are designed to reduce eye strain due to looking at the screen for extended periods. These monitors utilize ASUS's Eye Care Plus technology to reduce Computer Vision Syndrome or CVS risk. These monitors also utilize ASUS's Flicker-Free technology and Blue Light Filter technology. The Eye Care Plus technology now also includes a new Color Augmentation feature, which can potentially help users with a color-vision deficiency differentiate colors.

An interesting feature of these monitors is a Rest Reminder. This reminder will have a pop-up notification set at five-minute intervals to remind users to take a break from using the monitor. These five-minute intervals notifications ensure users don't have a sedentary lifestyle.

These monitors also feature new antibacterial-treated monitors, which are perfect for either home use or office use. The screen-edge bezels and hotkeys on each monitor include a proprietary antibacterial treatment that offers scratch-resistance and long-lasting and impact-resistance. This new treatment has ISO 22196: 2011 and JIS Z 2801 antibacterial activity measurement tests.

ASUS has stated that both of these monitors will be available in North America in December 2020; the VY249HE monitor will feature a price of $109.