Retailers in the UK have also listed the ASUS Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 custom graphics card lineup for pre-order along with their prices. The models that have been listed include the Radeon RX 6800 ROG STRIX LC, ROG STRIX, and TUF Gaming variants.

ASUS's Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 In ROG STRIX LC, ROG STRIX & TUF Gaming Custom Variants Listed For Pre-Order With Prices - Liquid Cooled Variant For 760 Pounds or $1000 USD

The ASUS Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 series custom graphics cards were listed by LambdaTek which is a retailer based in the UK. The retailer has listed the cards in ROG STRIX LC, ROG STRIX & TUF Gaming series. In addition to ASUS's RX 6800 series lineup, the retailer has also listed down the Sapphire models with UK specific prices. Following are the prices as quoted by the retailer (Source: Videocardz):

AMD Unveils Instinct MI100 CDNA GPU Accelerator, The World’s Fastest HPC GPU With Highest Double-Precision Horsepower

The Sapphire variants have also been listed now by two different retailers than the one that listed them yesterday:















Videocardz has also managed to find Sapphire Radeon RX 6800 Nitro+ series graphics cards listed on a Danish retailer along with their respective prices. The price for the graphics card is listed below:

In terms of pricing, the card carries a lower price tag than a custom GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card which makes the RX 6800 a better value than NVIDIA's AIB offerings.

ASUS ROG STRIX LC Radeon RX 6800 XT Liquid Cooled Graphics Card

Lenovo Intros the G27q-20 & G27-20 Gaming Monitors, Feature AMD FreeSync Premium Technology

The ASUS ROG STRIX LC Radeon RX 6800 XT is a full-on liquid-cooled design that makes use of the ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 XT PCB but couples it with the power of liquid cooling. The liquid cooler features a 240mm radiator that has braided tubing leading to a custom pump model that has been designed specifically for the Navi 21 "RDNA 2" GPU. The shroud on the card itself is gorgeous with a stunning display of ASUS's AURA SYNC RGB lighting and a futuristic shroud design. The shroud also comes with a blower styled fan that will blow air through the internal chassis of the graphics card.

As for the internal chassis, a large cold plate is said to cool both the GPU silicon and GDDR6 VRAM featured on the PCB. The graphics card is definitely going to be a standout design for the Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, offering a premium cooling design for a hefty premium. Expect the card to cost around $899 US or higher at launch.

ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 Triple-Fan Cooled Graphics Card

As for the standard air-cooled ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 graphics card, ASUS has gone with a design that's similar to the ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. The card features 3 axial-tech-based fans with 13 fan blades & a massive heatsink underneath the shroud. This cooling design comes in a 2.9 slot form factor which is just a cooler way of saying 3-slot design.

The graphics card comes with a nice looking backplate which covers the entire length of the card and even extends beyond the PCB. A small cut out at the back helps push air out from the back. The front of the custom card has a dual-tone design with frames that seem to be made out of aluminum extending out & giving the card a more premium feel which looks similar to ASUS's Poseidon series offerings. The heatsink underneath is made up of a large aluminum fin stack that makes use of at least 6 heat pipes.

ASUS is also be investing in some cool features such as an RGB strip that runs the entire side length of the card. Display options on the ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 will likely include a pair of HDMI and DP ports along with the USB Type-C VirtualLink connector. The card seems to feature a dual 8-pin power connector configuration. It seems like the ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 XT is not ready yet and will feature a slightly different PCB with the possibility of a triple 8-pin connector config.

ASUS Radeon RX 6800 XT & Radeon RX 6800 TUF Gaming Graphics Cards

Like the ROG STRIX lineup, the TUF Gaming series will feature Axial-tech-based fans but with 9 fan blades unlike the 13 blades on the ROG STRIX variants. They will also feature 0dB fan technology and house some quality electrical components to deliver stable power to the GPU and memory. It looks like the TUF Gaming lineup will also feature a 2.9 slot design.





The cards share the same display configuration as the ROG STRIX variants which are made up of triple DisplayPort 1.4a ports and dual HDMI 2.1 ports. There's a nice looking backplate that has a solid-aluminum GPU plate to hold the cooler to the graphics card. There's also a cut-out for the third fan as the cooler extends beyond the PCB. Finally, you can see a small TUF Gaming logo that illuminates in bright orange colors on the side of the card.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Transistors TBA TBA 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units TBA 40 60 72 80 Stream Processors TBA 2560 3840 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 12 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 320 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA 250W 300W 300W Price TBA TBA $579 US $649 US $999 US

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards Pricing & Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards will be available starting the 8th of December. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is said to carry a price tag of $999 US and is expected to be a reference only model for this year unless AMD gives its AIB partners a greenlight for custom variants which may be in the plans. The Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 will be launching in the retail market on 18th November for $649 US and $579 US, respectively.





