Sapphire's upcoming Radeon RX 6800 & RX 6800 XT Nitro+ series graphics cards have been listed online by a retailer based in Finland. Along with the Sapphire Nitro+ models, XFX (via Videocardz) has provided a better look at its triple-fan 'Speedster Merc 319' Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card which was teased earlier this week.

Sapphire Radeon RX 6800 & RX 6800 XT Nitro+ Graphics Cards Listed Online For Pre-Order, SE Variant For Around $1000 US

The Sapphire Radeon RX 6800 Nitro+ series graphics cards were listed by Multitronic which is a retailer based in Finland. All three models which were unveiled by Sapphire last week have been listed which include the Sapphire Radeon RX 6800 XT Nitro+ OC SE, RX 6800 XT Nitro+ OC Gaming, and the RX 6800 Nitro+ Gaming OC.

The prices for the graphics cards are 863.90 Euros for the fastest Radeon RX 6800 XT Nitro+ OC SE Gaming graphics card which is around $1020 US. The Radeon RX 6800 XT Nitro+ OC Gaming comes with a pre-order price of 838.90 Euros which equals around $990 US while the RX 6800 (Non-XT) OC Gaming is listed for 732.90 Euros which equals around $870 US.

Now, these prices include the hefty VAT which is expected of the EU region and are also preliminary prices. The graphics cards can be pre-ordered but the delivery time is not mentioned. The Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards are expected to launch a week or two after launch so it's best to wait for the final pricing to appear before ordering one from this particular retailer.

Sapphire RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 Nitro+ Series Graphics Cards

The Radeon RX 6800 XT Nitro+ from Sapphire is shown to be a massive triple-fan cooled graphics card. Two of the fans feature 9 blades each while the one at the end features 12 fan blades and as such, we can expect them to push lots of airflow towards the central heatsink assembly.





















The card features a massive metal backplate and it does extend beyond the length of the PCB. There's a cutout at the backside to let air pass through the aluminum fins. You can also spot an RGB Nitro+ logo which looks great with the whole aesthetics of the card.

The card is said to feature a 2.7 slot design and from the looks of it, features a large aluminum heatsink beneath the shroud which features 6 massive heat pipes. Details such as final clocks & PCB design remain unknown at the moment but we expect them to be shared prior to the launch on the 18th of November.

Sapphire RX 6800 XT Nitro+ SE 'Special Edition' Graphics Card

The main difference between the Sapphire RX 6800 XT Nitro+ SE and the Nitro+ variants seems to be the fans that feature RGB LEDs integrated within them. The SE also seems to be the only variant in Sapphire's RX 6800 lineup to feature a USB Type-C connector whereas the rest of the Nitro+ line is configured with three DP and a single HDMI port.











Aside from that, we can expect the SE variant to feature higher factory overclocks and a slightly better PCB. All Nitro+ Radeon RX 6800 series graphics card variants feature a dual 8-pin power connector configuration so a good PSU around 700-800W would be recommended for these cards.

XFX Radeon RX 6800 XT 'Speedster Merc 319' Custom Graphics Card

XFX has also provided a better look at its own triple-fan custom design for the Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 graphics cards, known as the Speedster Merc 319. The graphics card takes a lot of inspiration from the THICC III variant we saw on the RX 5700 series cards and takes it up one notch by offering a sleeker design.

From the teaser, we can see that the card will feature a black color scheme and what seems to be either white or silver texturing around the fans and shroud. The front shroud features a triple-fan design which indicates that this is the THICC III variant we are looking at from XFX. The Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 THICC series cards will feature 13 fan blades each on two fans on the side and the one in middle seems slightly smaller due to the positioning of the Radeon logo and as such, it could end up featuring a lower fan-blade count due to the reduced diameter.













The Radeon RX 6800 XL which is the non-XT variant is shown in the teaser but we will definitely get an XT variant with the same design from XFX too. The back of the card features a very solid back-plate design that comes with cut-outs in XFX naming and a larger exhaust vent on the back which the rear fan can blow air out of. The cooling solution comprises a large aluminum heatsink block and incorporates several heat pipes which will offer some good cooling results when the card is running at peak gaming loads.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Transistors TBA TBA 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units TBA 40 60 72 80 Stream Processors TBA 2560 3840 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 12 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 320 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA 250W 300W 300W Price TBA TBA $579 US $649 US $999 US

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards Pricing & Availability

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards will be available starting the 8th of December. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is said to carry a price tag of $999 US and is expected to be a reference only model for this year unless AMD gives its AIB partners a greenlight for custom variants which may be in the plans. The Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 will be launching in the retail market on 18th November for $649 US and $579 US, respectively.





