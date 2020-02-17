Asus ROG Phone 2 Features Snapdragon 855 Plus, 8GB RAM, 120Hz Display, More – Get it on Discount

Smartphones have been evolving for years and each generation brings new features to the table. However, Asus ROG Phone 2 took a giant leap forward with high-end and powerful internals, a stunning display and a unique design. Well, today is your lucky day since the smartphone is available at a massive discount for a limited time. If you're looking to avail it, head over to the link provided below.

Asus ROG Phone Down to Just $529.99 for a Limited Time - High-End Internals, A Pretty Neat Design, More

Take note that the discount we are referring to is only applicable for a limited time.

Starting off with the design, the Asus ROG Phone 2 features a massive 6.59-inches display that's best for both, media consumption and gaming. Moreover, it is a 120Hz panel so all of the supported games never drop frames and remain smooth throughout. The copper color accents at the front and back really compliment the design and acts as a great showpiece in your circle. the glowing ROG logo at the back is a neat touch, something you only find in gaming laptops these days.

As for what's powering the ROG Phone 2 is a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor which is plenty capable of handling any kind of games and apps. Moreover, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity, you can be sure that the device will last you many years before giving in to software updates.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is available at a 26 percent off, which makes the price come down to just $529.99.

Other than this, you might also be interested in checking our insane discount on the Supretro handheld game console.

