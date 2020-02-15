The Stunning Supretro Handheld Console Available at Discount for a Limited Time Only

Times have changed and so have games. If you're not a hardcore gamer who requires expensive consoles to run triple-A titles, then today's discount will definitely entice you. That's right, we're here to make you nostalgic with a handheld console that features most to all of the games that you can remember from your childhood. Yes, we're talking about the highly hyped Supretro handheld game console.

Get the Best Discount on Supretro Handheld Game Console for Just $99.99 - Order Now!

Supretro handheld game console is available on discount for a limited time only and you can get your hands on it right now. If you procrastinate, the offer will revert back to its original model and we don't want that. So order as soon as you can to take advantage of the price drop.

The Supretro handheld console is a very capable machine. It not only looks good but it's based on Android which gives you a whole lot of other possibilities like downloading games on the go. It features great battery life, it's compact which makes it great for traveling and it also allows you to connect it to the television for an immersive experience.

The 3.5-inch display is more than enough and plenty sharp to complement the titles. The controls are easy and tactile and we're sure that you're going to enjoy the overall experience. It's durable and strong so it can take a hit or two no problem. As for its main features, check out below.

Main Features:

● 4GB EMMC + 32GB SD

With the large internal storage, the console built-in 2300 exciting puzzle casual games take you back to the fun of childhood. And support 128GB memory expansion, you can download games as many as you want.

● Play on TV

Easy to connect the game console with TV for a larger screen gaming experience. It will Maximize your visuals and share your fun with the whole family.

●Support Bluetooth & WiFi

Bluetooth 4.0 connection, the console can be connected to both Bluetooth handle and speaker. Supports WiFi download (over 10000 games have been uploaded) to constantly update your game library.

●4000mAh Rechargeable Battery

Come with a rechargeable 4000mAh Li-ion battery and a USB cable for plug and play. This kind of humanized design will eliminate many troubles. Keep playing for 8 hours!

●3.5 inch IPS HD Screen

Larger and Clearer Screen: 3.5-inch high-definition display, ensuring portability, while also taking into account the comfort of the games.

●Small and Lightweight

Compact and lightweight handheld game console, mini enough to carry around, the best choice in working style, free time and relaxation.

If you're looking to get your hands on the Supretro handheld console, it is available at a 16 percent off, priced at just $99.99 for a limited time only. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all there is, for now, folks. Are you looking to get the Supretro handheld console? Let us know in the comments.