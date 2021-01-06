ASUS Introduces the ProArt PA278CV Professional Monitor

ASUS introduces the ASUS ProArt Display PA278CV Professional Monitor that features a 27-inch screen size, a WQHD resolution, and 100% coverage of sRGB color gamut. This display isn't designed with PC gaming in mind, instead focusing on video editors or photo editors. This focus is showcased in the 75 Hz refresh rate, and the Calman Verified with factory calibrated for Delta E < 2 color accuracy. ASUS has yet to announce any pricing information for the ProArt Display PA278CV Professional Monitor.

The ProArt Display PA278CV monitor offers 100% coverage for both the sRGB and the Rec. 709 color gamut with color accuracy of Delta E < 2

The ProArt Display PA278CV monitor offers some features that professional video editors and professional photo editors. These features include 100% coverage of both the sRGB and the Rec. 709 color gamut. This wide color gamut support ensures that this monitor accurately reproduces every detail of photos and videos. This monitor displays a color accuracy of Delta E < 2, further ensuring that photos and videos look as realistic as possible. The color accuracy of this monitor is factory calibrated and is Calman Verified to guarantee industry-leading color accuracy.

ASUS Announces The VY249HE and VY279HE Monitors

This monitor features a resolution of WQHD resolution, or 2,560 x 1,440, and a refresh rate of up to 75 Hz. The ProArt Display PA278CV monitor offers a wide amount of compatibility, including a USB-C port, HDMI port, two DisplayPorts, and a USB hub. This wide amount of ports ensures that this monitor can connect to a laptop, a desktop, and even other devices. The USB-C port can support up to 65-watt power delivery and data transfer. The USB hub ensures that connecting extra equipment, like a Keyboard or a mouse, is easy and efficient for users connecting a laptop to this professional-grade monitor.

This monitor features a wide variety of adjustments, including Pivot, Tilt, Swivel, and Height Adjustment. This monitor features up to 150 mm of height adjustment, Tilt adjustment of -5° to 35°, Pivot adjustment of -90° to 90°, and a swivel adjustment of -45° up to 45°. This monitor's stand offers this wide amount of adjustment to ensure comfortable viewing angles.

ASUS has yet to announce any pricing information for the ProArt Display PA278CV monitor or when this monitor will be available for purchase.