Assetto Corsa Competizione Next-Gen Date & Mobile Version Revealed

Recently I was able to attend a presentation regarding the future of Assetto Corsa, covering several aspects from the future of Assetto Corsa. There were two takeaways from this: First, there's a mobile game coming in less than one week. Second, the next-gen release date of Assetto Corsa Competizione has been announced as the 24th of February, 2022.

First, let's talk about the next-gen version. This is a slight delay on this year's earlier announced release date, but it's not too big of a delay. The major piece of news for racing fans is that when Assetto Corsa Competizione comes to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S & X, it will be absolutely free for current-gen owners of the game.

But what upgrades will you get with this next-gen version? Well, here's the list provided by Kunos Simulazioni.

FREE UPGRADE: Automatic update for current Assetto Corsa Competizione owners

INCREASED FRAME RATE: 60fps for faster and smoother race experience

SAVE IMPORTS: Transfer your old save games to your new console

PRIVATE MULTIPLAYER LOBBIES: Create your own lobby for private races

2021 LIVERIES: Updated liveries from the 2021 season







But what about the other news? Yes, the mobile version. Maybe this was known about, or predicted, by somebody else, but I wasn't expecting it. Mobile devices and racing sims don't seem to be a match made in heaven, but Assetto Corsa will undoubtedly look to be changing this.

Releasing in just four days, on Tuesday the 31st of August, Assetto Corsa Mobile will be coming to the iPad and iPhone. Featuring 9 circuits and 59 licensed cars, the game will also feature fully customisable controls - which will possibly ease my reservations of a racing sim on a mobile device. From the footage shown, it looks decent enough for a mobile racing game, though nobody could expect it to look as good as the core titles.