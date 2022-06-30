Assetto Corsa Replaces Gran Turismo 7 as Headliner for the 2022 FIA Motorsport Games Competition

The title isn't lying, folks. 505 Games and KUNOS Simulazioni have announced that Assetto Corsa Competizione is going to replace Gran Turismo 7 as the headliner for the 2022 FIA Motorsport Games eSports competition. If this doesn't scream about the rough state the latter game is currently in, I don't really know what does.

So, what's the FIA Motorsport Games competition? Well, this is a challenge for top eSports players where competitors race against one another. Each competitor has to master Assetto Corsa Competizione's roster of GT 3 vehicles across 17 disciplines, including GT, GT Sprint, and Endurance to reign victorious.

This announcement also marks the first time Assetto Corsa will be in the competition whatsoever. So, players can look forward to playing another level of cutting-edge eSports racing come October 26, 2022.

FIA Esports Commission President Niroshan Pereira said the following regarding this announcement:

The FIA Motorsport Games are an exceptional opportunity for Esports competitors to compete for medals alongside traditional race drivers. Working hand in hand with ASNs, we strongly believe that the FIA Motorsport Games Esports discipline can help to introduce competitors from non-traditional motorsport countries and unearth stars of the future. We are delighted to be able to work with Kunos Simulazioni and use their Assetto Corsa Competizione product at this occasion. It is one of the most popular esports titles in the industry, as well as among our ASNs, so being able to collaborate with them is great.

To celebrate the announcement, 505 Games has also released the first-ever Assetto Corsa Competizione American Track Pack DLC today. This allows users to race on US speedways created using KUNOS' own laser-scanning technology. The game's stunning recreations of iconic tracks include Watkins Glen, Indianapolis, and the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) featured across NASCAR and Formula 1. This DLC is going to be available today on PC for $17.99 USD.

Meanwhile, Gran Turismo 7 continues to be a disappointment. While Assetto Corsa remains a wonderful racing game that is now going to make its way into eSports, Gran Turismo 7 continues to make baffling decisions regarding its monetization. So much so that the game continues to have a low User Score on metacritic.

Assetto Corsa Competizione is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. In other news, THQ Nordic announced Stuntfest World Tour. This game combines racing, crashing, and destruction with a unique aimed ejection mechanism with 18 players being able to compete against each other. The game is coming to PC this year.