Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Facial Expressions Will Be Improved; X-Ray Assassinations Are Player-Triggered

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla animations aren't looking particularly good as of now, but it seems like things will be better when the game launches.

Speaking on his Twitter profile, game director Benoit Richer confirmed that cutscene animations and facial expressions will be improved before launch.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Latest Trailer Shows Off Eivor’s Full Badass Potential

Definitely yes — Benoit Richer (@BenoitRicher) July 17, 2020

Benoit Richer also commented on the X-Rays assassination sequences seen in the latest Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay showcase. These are not going to happen automatically, as players will be able to trigger them if specific conditions are met.

1. We're looking forward to reveal more soon 🙂

2. It happens during gameplay / player triggered — Benoit Richer (@BenoitRicher) July 15, 2020

Don’t worry it’s only under a certain context that I won’t explain not to spoil anything 😉 — Benoit Richer (@BenoitRicher) July 16, 2020

Far Cry 6 Devs Went to Cuba for a Month to Get Inspiration for Yara

A new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer has been made available yesterday. The trailer focuses on main character Eivor, showing some glimpses of the epic journey that awaits him and the enemies he will have to face.

Lead Epic Raids - Lead your people in massive assaults against Saxon armies and fortresses, and expand your influence far beyond your settlement’s borders. Command a crew of raiders and launch lightning-fast surprise attacks from your longship to claim your enemies’ riches for your clan.

- Lead your people in massive assaults against Saxon armies and fortresses, and expand your influence far beyond your settlement’s borders. Command a crew of raiders and launch lightning-fast surprise attacks from your longship to claim your enemies’ riches for your clan. Visceral Combat - Unleash the ruthless fighting style of a Viking warrior and dual-wield axes, swords, or even shields against fierce, relentless foes. Choose your tactics and dismember opponents in close-quarters combat, riddle them with arrows, or assassinate them with your hidden blade.

- Unleash the ruthless fighting style of a Viking warrior and dual-wield axes, swords, or even shields against fierce, relentless foes. Choose your tactics and dismember opponents in close-quarters combat, riddle them with arrows, or assassinate them with your hidden blade. Write Your Viking Saga - The advanced RPG mechanics of Assassin's Creed Valhalla give you new ways to grow as a warrior and a leader. Influence the world around you while acquiring new skills and gear to suit your playstyle. Blaze your own path across England by fighting brutal battles and leading fiery raids, or form strategic alliances and triumph by your wits. Every choice you make in combat and conversation is another step on the path to greatness.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One on November 17th.