Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Latest Trailer Shows Off Eivor’s Full Badass Potential

Will Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Eivor be the series' most badass protagonist yet? Obviously, there’s some serious competition for that title, but it seems like it may be the case. Eivor can stealthily deploy hidden-blade instakills if they so choose, but they’re also a Viking, and will be able to take it to enemies directly with a heavy brawling style. The latest AC Valhalla trailer mostly focuses on the latter, as we see Eivor smash enemies with axes and shields, hit them with crushing running tackles, and more. We also get some hints about the journey Eivor will be taking in the game. Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

The best Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer yet, I’d say. Need to know more about the game? You can check out more gameplay here and here, and a rundown of the game’s key features, below.

Lead Epic Raids - Lead your people in massive assaults against Saxon armies and fortresses, and expand your influence far beyond your settlement’s borders. Command a crew of raiders and launch lightning-fast surprise attacks from your longship to claim your enemies’ riches for your clan.

Visceral Combat - Unleash the ruthless fighting style of a Viking warrior and dual-wield axes, swords, or even shields against fierce, relentless foes. Choose your tactics and dismember opponents in close-quarters combat, riddle them with arrows, or assassinate them with your hidden blade.

Write Your Viking Saga - The advanced RPG mechanics of Assassin's Creed Valhalla give you new ways to grow as a warrior and a leader. Influence the world around you while acquiring new skills and gear to suit your playstyle. Blaze your own path across England by fighting brutal battles and leading fiery raids, or form strategic alliances and triumph by your wits. Every choice you make in combat and conversation is another step on the path to greatness.

Grow Your Settlement - Grow and customize your own settlement by recruiting new clan members and building upgradable structures. Get better troops by constructing a barracks, improve your weapons at the blacksmith, discover new customization options with a tattoo parlor, and much more.

Share Your Custom Raider - Create and customize your own mercenary Vikings to share online, and reap the spoils when they fight alongside your friends in their own sagas. Recruit mercenaries created by other players, and add their strength to your forces.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is coming to PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on November 17. The game will be on Xbox Series X and PS5 whenever those consoles might launch.