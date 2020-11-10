Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Xbox Series X Is a Fantastic Demonstration of Why Variable Refresh Rate Matters

[Update] As clarified to us by VGC, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla producer Julien Laferrière was talking about next-gen hardware in general and not specifically about the Xbox Series X version of the game.

[Original Story] Variable Refresh Rate is going to be extremely important for the next generation of consoles, and it seems like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Xbox Series X is a fantastic demonstration of why it is so important.

Bright Memory Xbox Series X|S Review – A Poor PC Port

Speaking on his Twitter profile, Digital Foundry's John Linneman confirmed that the latest entry in the Ubisoft series has plenty of screen tearing and dips without VRR, but it looks flawless on a TV that supports it alongside 120hz.

If you’re playing Assassin’s Creed on Series X this is a fantastic demonstration of why VRR matters. Without it, there’s plenty of screen tearing and dips but if your TV supports VRR + 120hz, it basically looks flawless to the eye. This will become important this gen.

On a related note, it's been officially confirmed by producer Julien Laferrière in a new interview with VGC that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla runs at dynamic 4K on Xbox Series X, which is not too surprising, considering it also runs at 60 FPS.

For me the big takeaway of this new generation is to leverage not only the graphical firepower of the consoles but a lot of things that will create a better experience overall, in terms of greater immersion and more comfort for the player. I think from what I’ve seen, yes, the next gen is about graphics, but it’s also going to be about comfort, and this is what we’re trying to leverage now for Assassin’s Creed. There will be shorter loading times and a good frame rate that make the game a lot more comfortable to play, as well as stuff like better draw distance, dynamic 4K and so on.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches today on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S worldwide.