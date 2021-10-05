New Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.3.2 Adds Support for Discovery Tour: Viking Age, Adds New Stadia Graphics Mode, and More

Ubisoft is rolling out Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.3.2 across all platforms, adding support for the upcoming Discovery Tour: Viking Age.

The brand-new title update clocks in at 20.42GB on PC, whereas PlayStation 5 players are required to download only 8.54GB of new data. Those on PS4 will need to download 10.84GB of data in order to install the new patch. Xbox players are faced with a larger download, especially those on Xbox Series X|S – the Xbox One update weighs in at 19.4GB, while the Xbox Series update clocks in at 24.09GB.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update Adds New River Raid Maps, Nightmare Difficulty, and More

As already mentioned, the main feature of this new update is support for the new Viking Age Discovery Tour. In addition, the patch introduces a new graphic mode for Stadia players, adding the option to switch between better performance or improved image quality. The new update also packs fixes for numerous issues and improves the game’s stability and performance. You’ll find the full release notes down below:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.3.2 Release Notes DISCOVERY TOUR: VIKING AGE Added support for Discovery Tour: Viking Age, preparing the game for the release on October 19. GOOGLE STADIA – GRAPHIC MODE Added an option to Google Stadia that allows players to choose between High Framerate or Quality. Allows switching between graphic modes for better Performance (prioritize 60 FPS) or Image Quality (prioritize resolution and graphical fidelity features). Miscellaneous: Post-launch skill nodes now have the proper impact on Eivor's stats

Territory opportunities will no longer be revealed using Synin when Exploration difficulty is set to Pathfinder.

Placed the difficulty settings first in the gameplay section.

Updated descriptions for exploration difficulty.

Corrected aim-assist parameters order and names for difficulty settings.

Implemented collapsing/expanding active subcategories via button press.

Added cycling of filters for entries based on expansions.

Added a visual overlay, and enabled cycling of filters for entries based on expansions. GAME IMPROVEMENTS Main Quests, World Events, and Side Activities Addressed: The Siege of Paris: Toka was unresponsive during the Warlord of Melun quest.

The Siege of Paris: Richardis remained stuck if a horse was placed at the cave's entrance during Sister of Sorrow.

Wrath of the Druids: Unable to collect prison key during Courting the Kings.

Eivor could summon mounts during the fight with Fenrir.

Couldn't damage enemies in the Hidden Justice world event.

Avenge Quests could spawn in unreachable locations or on enemies that aren't hostile.

Unable to move shelf to pick up Ysmir tear stone near Utangard Chasm in Asgard.

Unable to break the door to free Goodwin in Reeve of Wincestre.

(PC) Fenrir boss fight didn't start if World Details are set to Low on GPU with 6GB VRAM or below. River Raids and Mastery Challenge Addressed: No points were awarded if the NPCs knocked themselves out by explosion in Wenlocan Trial of the Wolf.

The game could become unresponsive when Eivor dies during the River Raids exit screen.

The cargo capacity could lock at 200 regardless of its upgrade level and cannot be repaired.

New quest prompt for The Sword of Saint George after it was already completed.

Missing exploration area for clue objective on River Severn and Exe.

There was no fog of war on River Rhine.

Jomsvikings didn't assist Eivor in opening doors at some River Raids locations.

Max Foreign Supplies are set to 1/1 after completing the main questline.

Eivor shaking after arriving at River Raids docks. Not gonna lie, I’d be shaking, too. Graphics, Audio, and Animation Addressed: Numerous graphics or lighting issues.

Various animation issues.

Numerous Menu Narration issues World Addressed: Instances where Eivor, NPCs, or the longship would get stuck.

Instances of misplaced or floating objects or textures. Gameplay Addressed: Wrath of the Druids: Percussion arrow could interrupt Ciara's special attacks.

The Siege of Paris: Frankian merchants sold the same tattoo patterns that were already purchased.

Reaper healing perk triggered when switching equipment.

Scaling options stopped scaling under certain circumstances.

Players could buy extra resources by going to different merchants across Francia.

Numerous issues with the Spinning Harpoon ability.

Switching whistle to down d-pad and the quick action wheel to left d-pad will make the character pull out a torch when whistling.

Precision Axe throw didn't destroy enemies' weak points.

Exploration option changes from Custom to Pathfinder after exiting a Mastery Challenge.

Dismounting any mount in the water made Eivor look like as if they fell from high grounds. User Interface/HUD Addressed: Numerous UI/HUD issues.

Numerous colorblind mode issues.

Couldn't use keyboard to like Photos.

Suggested power level didn't take Power Level Scaling options into account.

Nightmare difficulty option wasn't present in the combat difficulty while launching a new game.

Auto-Assign wasn't directly usable after opening the Skills menu.

Auto-Path didn't work for post-Launch skill branches. System Addressed: Infinite loading on saves after completing The Siege of Paris.

(Xbox Series) Xbox Series X|S not recognizing both gamepad and mouse/keyboard. Performance and Stability Improved performance and stability.

Addressed an issue where the game could freeze when changing the combat difficulty.

The new title update will be deployed today at 2 pm CEST, 8 am EDT, 5 am PDT, and 10 pm AEST.