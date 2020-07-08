Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Leaked Footage Delivers a Boss Fight and Plenty of Atmosphere

We’ve been promised a fresh look at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at this weekend’s Ubisoft Forward digital event, but in the meantime, footage of the continues to leak online. A couple days ago we got 30 minutes of rather blurry footage (which has since been scrubbed from the Internet) and now we’ve got 7 minutes of slightly sharper gameplay, featuring a boss fight and some moody lighting and weather effects. Check it out for yourself (if the YouTube video gets pulled check out the Streamable link below).

Watch Dogs 2 Given Out for Free If You Watch the Ubisoft Forward Event

Streamable Link

Looking pretty solid – in terms of tone, it definitely reminds of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. Haven’t been keeping up with Assassin's Creed Valhalla? Here’s a rundown of the key features:

Lead Epic Raids - Lead your people in massive assaults against Saxon armies and fortresses, and expand your influence far beyond your settlement’s borders. Command a crew of raiders and launch lightning-fast surprise attacks from your longship to claim your enemies’ riches for your clan. Visceral Combat - Unleash the ruthless fighting style of a Viking warrior and dual-wield axes, swords, or even shields against fierce, relentless foes. Choose your tactics and dismember opponents in close-quarters combat, riddle them with arrows, or assassinate them with your hidden blade. Write Your Viking Saga - The advanced RPG mechanics of Assassin's Creed Valhalla give you new ways to grow as a warrior and a leader. Influence the world around you while acquiring new skills and gear to suit your playstyle. Blaze your own path across England by fighting brutal battles and leading fiery raids, or form strategic alliances and triumph by your wits. Every choice you make in combat and conversation is another step on the path to greatness. Grow Your Settlement - Grow and customize your own settlement by recruiting new clan members and building upgradable structures. Get better troops by constructing a barracks, improve your weapons at the blacksmith, discover new customization options with a tattoo parlor, and much more. Share Your Custom Raider - Create and customize your own mercenary Vikings to share online, and reap the spoils when they fight alongside your friends in their own sagas. Recruit mercenaries created by other players, and add their strength to your forces.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5 this holiday season. Expect to see more during the Ubisoft Forward event, which takes this Sunday (July 12).