Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Now Fully Supports DualSense Controller on PC

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla now fully supports the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller on PC.

Following the game's latest updates, we can confirm the new entry in the Ubisoft series fully supports the Sony current generation controller. Both haptic feedback and adaptive triggers now work with the PC version of the game, although you will need to hook the controller with a cable for these features to work. The game's DualSense features are far from being the best so far, featuring only a very basic implementation of haptics and adaptive triggers for firing the bow, so do not expect to be blown out of the water.

Back in May, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been expanded with the Wrath of the Druids expansion, a very solid addition featuring an interesting story, new gameplay mechanics, and a new map to explore.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - Wrath of the Druids is a more than worthy expansion to the latest entry in the series, featuring a new beautiful map to explore, an engaging story, charming characters, new abilities, and plenty of other new content in the form of new gear, abilities and cosmetics. The new mechanics don't fundamentally change how the game plays, so those who didn't like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to begin with will not change their mind with the expansion. Everyone else, however, will love every second of their time in Ireland as they did with their time in Norway and England.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.