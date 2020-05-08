Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Is Currently Free on Humble Store

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, the real-time strategy game made by Oxide Games and Stardock Entertainment, can now be added to your Steam library for free.

You'll just need to log in on your Humble Store account to claim it before the end of the offer, which is set to expire on May 10th, 2020 at 10 AM Pacific Time or while supplies last. Once you've claimed the code, remember to redeem it on Steam before May 14th, 2020 at 10 AM Pacific Time.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation includes both the base game and the standalone expansion that launched about six months later. Check out our review if you want to read what Chris thought of Ashes of the Singularity when it first launched.