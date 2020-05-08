Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation Is Currently Free on Humble Store
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, the real-time strategy game made by Oxide Games and Stardock Entertainment, can now be added to your Steam library for free.
You'll just need to log in on your Humble Store account to claim it before the end of the offer, which is set to expire on May 10th, 2020 at 10 AM Pacific Time or while supplies last. Once you've claimed the code, remember to redeem it on Steam before May 14th, 2020 at 10 AM Pacific Time.
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation includes both the base game and the standalone expansion that launched about six months later. Check out our review if you want to read what Chris thought of Ashes of the Singularity when it first launched.
The human race has expanded into the galaxy thanks to the wonders of the technological singularity. You have become so powerful that you can manage vast armies across an entire world that provide you with an ever greater galactic empire.
Now, humanity is under assault by a new enemy. Calling themselves the Substrate, they seek to annihilate the human race from existence. You, as an up and coming member of the Post-Human Coalition, must deal with both this new menace as well as renegade humans trying to lay claim to their own worlds.
Play as the Post Human Coalition or their eternal foes the Substrate and battle for control of the galaxy. Experience maps of unprecedented size and detail with the unparalleled power of the world’s first native 64-bit RTS engine, Nitrous.
Enjoy the game online with friends in ranked or unranked multiplayer mode or play it by yourself against a powerful non-cheating AI in skirmish or campaign mode. No matter what mode you play, strategy is the key: deciding what technologies to research, where to send your armies, how to manage your economy, and what units to construct are crucial to victory.
Experience a massive-scale real time strategy game where you wage war across worlds with thousands of units. The conflict has escalated, and it’s time to choose a side.
