Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation 3.0 Update Brings Updated Benchmark
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation received a new major update, update 3.0, that introduces game balance tweaks as well as a new, improved benchmark.
The improved benchmark now addresses more logical cores, up to 32, and is generally able to stress the latest hardware.
Catch all the details of the updated Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation benchmark below.
- Updated the GPU benchmark:
- Removed redundant units and armies.
- Revised armies to showcase more unit types.
- Fixes Substrate buildings using PHC models.
- Updated various camera positions/views to better show action; previously these showed empty space.
- Other misc. map fixes.
- Created duplicates of all benchmark units, weapons, structures, etc. so that game changes don’t affect the benchmark moving forward.
- Benchmark units have had their bounding areas adjusted to prevent unit collisions and clipping.
- Updated the CPU benchmark:
- Added missing player Nexus that may have caused a crash.
- Moved player Nexus out of a mountain range and fixes other map placement errors.
- Fixed countless scripting errors in the CPU benchmark.
- Adjusted unit compositions to address various pathfinding issues.
- Other misc. map fixes.
- Benchmark army formations updated for better spacing.
The full details on the Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation 3.0 update, which includes tons of balance tweaks and fixes, can be found on the game's Official Forums.
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation is now available on PC.
The human race has expanded into the galaxy thanks to the wonders of the technological singularity. You have become so powerful that you can manage vast armies across an entire world that provide you with an ever greater galactic empire.
Now, humanity is under assault by a new enemy. Calling themselves the Substrate, they seek to annihilate the human race from existence. You, as an up and coming member of the Post-Human Coalition, must deal with both this new menace as well as renegade humans trying to lay claim to their own worlds.
Play as the Post Human Coalition or their eternal foes the Substrate and battle for control of the galaxy. Experience maps of unprecedented size and detail with the unparalleled power of the world’s first native 64-bit RTS engine, Nitrous.
