2021 iPad Pro Models Could See a Modest Price Increase Over Predecessors, Says New Report

Tomorrow’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event will likely showcase several products, and one of those will include the 2021 iPad Pro series. Customers were always expected to pay a premium for these powerhouse tablets, but according to a new report, a small increase in the price might be on the cards for the new devices.

Current 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro With 128GB of Internal Storage Costs $999; Expect to Pay Slightly More for the 2021 12.9-inch Version

A new note from Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives talks about a modest price increase for the 2021 iPad Pro series. This can be attributed to the mini-LED screen upgrade we should expect on the 12.9-inch model. Mini-LED is more difficult to produce than standard LCD but offers a variety of upgrades, ranging from improved color accuracy, higher brightness levels, and no screen burn-in effect caused by OLED technology.

Unfortunately, due to Apple’s suppliers facing mass production difficulties with mini-LED screens, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro might be available in limited supply. We do not expect the 11-inch iPad Pro to feature a mini-LED so it could be readily available for customers. Unfortunately, Ives has not commented on which model customers should expect to pay that price increase. The 11-inch slate could be a bit pricier than its 2020 predecessor due to the addition of an advanced 5nm SoC coupled with a mmWave-compatible 5G modem.

Ives has also not mentioned the exact pricing of the 2021 iPad Pro models, but to help potential buyers get an idea of what they could pay, given below are the pricing details of the current-generation tablets.

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi only) - $799 for 128GB, $899 for 256GB, $1,099 for 512GB, $1,299 for 1TB

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular) - $949 for 128GB, $1,049 for 256GB, $1,249 for 512GB, $1,449 for 1TB

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi only) - $999 for 128GB, $1,099 for 256GB, $1,299 for 512GB, $1,499 for 1TB

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular) - $1,149 for 128GB, $1,249 for 256GB, $1,449 for 512GB, $1,649 for 1TB

Looking at the aforementioned details, a modest increase could mean that customers might have cough up between $50-150 more for every storage and cellular upgrade they pick for the 2021 iPad Pro. Of course, these are just our estimates, and may drastically change, so remember to treat all this info with a pinch of salt.

If you wish to know what else could Apple unveil during its April 20 ‘Spring Loaded’ event, check out our complete roundup here.

News Source: iMore