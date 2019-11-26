Apple’s New Holiday Ad ‘The Surprise’ Focuses on the iPad

Apple has released a new holiday ad titled 'The Surprise' which shows the beautiful story of a family and how they use an iPad to bring back beautiful memories.

Holiday ads are somewhat of a tradition now at Apple. The company spends a lot of effort to share beautiful stories that go beyond just features and descriptions of why the products might be better than competitors. These holiday ads focus on the experience of using Apple products and how they can bring joy to users.

'The Surprise' follows a similar theme for Apple's holiday ads. It shows the story of a family with two little girls who go to visit their grandfather. The grandfather is shown to be mourning the passing of his wife. The girls go through some old stuff and stumble across videos and photos of their grandparents. They use the iPad to create a slideshow out of those memories, which they show to their grandfather as a surprise. The video ends up with this emotional moment and the tagline: make someone’s holiday.

Apple has put the following line in the description of the YouTube video: Sometimes, the best gifts can come from the most unexpected places. The link in the description points to the iPad page on Apple's website, with the line: Make someone’s holiday with iPad.

Here is the video from Apple's YouTube channel:

If the music sounds familiar to you, it is because the soundtrack is from Pixar's movie Up when the montage for the married couple is shown. It is "Married Life" by Michael Giacchino, which also won a Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition.

