Apple’s latest and greatest MacBook Air is currently available for a low price of just $899. Grab the deal now and save $100 instantly.

Instantly Save $100 on Apple’s Latest 2020 MacBook Air

If you are looking for a great all-round laptop then nothing beats the MacBook Air, and the latest iteration of the notebook is the finest representation of what portable computing should be. And interestingly, Apple is not charging a premium for it either, starting at just $999. But today, you only have to pay $899 in order to get your hands on Apple’s latest thin and light notebook.

The model on sale comes in a wonderful Space Gray finish, complete with the tried and tested Magic Keyboard which everyone loves. You get a large, 13.3-inch Retina display which is bright and color accurate. You also get a powerful 10th-generation Core i3 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Here is a full rundown of the features:

Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology

Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID

Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Fast SSD storage

8GB of memory

Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 11 hours of battery life

Force Touch trackpad

This is a limited time deal only and won’t last long, obviously. Head over to the link below, add the notebook to your cart, checkout and just wait for it to arrive at your doorstep.

Buy Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - Was $999, now just $899

