Anker is currently offering its Soundcore Life Q20 active noise cancelling headphones for a low price of just $39.99, down from $60.

Having a pair of noise cancelling headphones can make a world of difference when you are listening to music or just focusing on the task at hand. Just flick a switch, and the ambient noise just goes away, leaving you with your thoughts or music only. Today, you too can own a pair of active noise cancelling headphones, and you have to spend just $39.99 in order to do so.

The headphones on sale are called the Soundcore Life Q20, and they feature a rating of 4.4 stars out of a possible 5. What this means is that this product is a hit among buyers and you can grab them without worrying about being roped into a scam.

But, the real star of the show is the built-in active noise cancellation tech. When switched on, Anker claims that it will block out 90% of the ambient sounds around you, which is superb. What's more interesting is the fact that these headphones are Bluetooth and can be used wired at the same time. Things are wrapped up with 40 hours of battery life which will easily last you through the week on a single charge.

This is a limited time deal only and the discount is available in a straightforward fashion as it does not involve discount codes or coupons. Just add the headphones to your cart and checkout as you normally would.

Buy Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones - Was $60, now just $39.99

