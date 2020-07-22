You can pick up an iPad mini 5 in the color and storage configuration of your choice with a $50 discount attached.

Apple’s iPad mini is a wonderful tablet to buy if you want something extremely portable but is fundamentally an iPad to the core. Right now, you can pick up the fifth-generation model for a low price of just $349, saving you $50 instantly. But wait, this discount is not limited to the entry-level model with 64GB of storage - even if you go high-end with cellular configuration with 256GB onboard, you’ll still save $50.

The iPad mini was upgraded last year with support for Apple Pencil and Apple’s powerful A12 Bionic chip. It was a long overdue upgrade which was definitely worth the wait.

Sporting a 7.9-inch Retina display, it packs a ton of pixels for the ultimate iPad experience. Since the display is a small one, therefore you can easily hold the entire iPad with one hand for reading, watching movies, TV shows and more.

You also get a great set of cameras on the front and back for snapping photos, recording videos, scanning documents and of course, making FaceTime calls. This is a complete iPad with a smaller display. There are no sacrifices here at all. You even get the same 10 hours of battery life as the larger models.

