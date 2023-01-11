iPhone 15 Pro Rumored To Feature Solid-State Buttons, iPad Pro and Apple Watch Ultra to Follow

Apple is looking to make major changes to the iPhone 15 Pro lineup. While the standard models are expected to receive the iPhone 14 Pro's dynamic island, the 'Pro' models are gearing up to house drastic hardware changes. We have previously heard that Apple is looking to replace the physical volume and power buttons with solid-state buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro models. The buttons will deliver haptic feedback similar to the solid-state Home button on iPhone 7 and 8. Scroll down to read more details on the subject and what you should expect.

iPhone 15 Pro to replace physical volume and power buttons with solid-state buttons with three Taptic Engines

Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus sales are quite lower than what the company had initially anticipated. This is mainly due to minor changes in terms of design and functionality brought forward by the new models. Henceforth, the company might see fit to introduce some noticeable changes with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus if it plans to ramp up sales. However, the company must also introduce major changes to the iPhone 15 Pro lineup to create and maintain a differentiating factor between the two models. The solid-state buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro models are one of those changes that would mark a major differentiating factor in terms of hardware design.

Apart from the iPhone 15 Pro, Ming-Chi also highlights in a follow-up tweet that other Apple devices such as the high-end iPad Pro models and Apple Watch Ultra will also follow the trend and house solid-state buttons. Kuo suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro will feature three Taptic Engines altogether. The Taptic Engines will give physical feedback to users upon pressing the volume and power solid-state buttons. The buttons would stick to their place without any physical movements.

We have previously seen the technology in action that debuted with the iPhone 7. Additionally, Apple also uses the technology on MacBooks with a Force Touch trackpad. If Apple goes ahead with its plans to include solid-state buttons with the iPhone 15 Pro models, it will allow for better resistance against liquids as fewer openings lead to the internals. Moreover, the durability of the device would increase as well as there will be fewer moving parts.

The standard iPhone 15 models are still expected to be released with physical volume and power buttons. Take note that the iPhone 15 launch is months away at this point and Apple could see fit to delay the addition if it encounters a hindrance or change in plans. Henceforth, be sure to take the news with a grain of salt.

What are your thoughts on solid-state buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro models? Let us know in the comments.