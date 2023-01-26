iPhone 15 to Support the Latest WiFi 6E Standard For Faster Wireless Speeds and Lower Latency

Apple launched the new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models last week with an identical design to the previous model but a boatload of changes on the inside. While the latest chips are the update's highlight, Apple made sure that the device feels new as long as the performance is concerned. The new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models come with the latest WiFi 6E standard for faster speeds. Now, Apple is expected to bring WIFi 6E to the iPhone 15 series.

iPhone 15 series to launch with the latest WiFi 6E standard for faster wireless speeds, and much more

The latest WiFi 6E standard is only available on a few Apple products. Besides the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models, WiFi 6E is also available on last year's M2 iPad Pro models. According to Barclay's analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley, WIFi 6E will make its way to the iPhone lineup this year. All iPhone 14 models currently rest on the WiFI 6 standard.

If you are not familiar, WiFi 6E works with bands over 6GHz while WiFI 6 is limited to 2.4GHz and 5GHz. The shift will allow for faster wireless speeds with lower latency and fewer hindrances in the signal. However, users must own a WiFi 6E-compatible router to reap the benefits of the technology. The analysts did not mention if all models of the iPhone 15 series will get the feature or if it would be reserved for the 'Pro' models.

This is not the first time that we are hearing details on WiFI 6E on the iPhone. Apple was expected to bring the technology over to the iPhone lineup with the launch of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series. While you should take the news with a pinch of salt, the iPhone 15 series might most probably be the final candidate for the feature. This is because the company has started implementing the technology in its latest products. You can check out more details on Apple's support document.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be announced later this year in September. It is rumored that the devices will come with solid-state buttons and Dynamic Island on all four models. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to come with a Titanium chassis, an A17 Bionic chip, and much more.