Apple’s ARM Macs Will Ditch Support For Windows Via Boot Camp

While some users prefer Windows over macOS, we can't deny that Apple's hardware and attention to detail beat all. While officially Apple does not allow you to install Microsoft's desktop operating system on a Mac, we have always been able to install it on the machine via Boot Camp. However, it looks like ARM Macs will not be able to run Windows via Boot Camp.

Say Goodbye To Windows On ARM-based Macs As Boot Camp Won't Be Able to Do It Unless Microsoft Decides So

Tim Cook took the stage at the WWDC 2020 keynote, officially announcing that the company will be moving to its in-house, custom silicon in the future. The transition will take up to two years but we will see the first Mac with ARM-based chip later this year. The Verge reports that Boot Camp will not run Windows on ARM-based Mac when the machines will be launched. However, it might be possible in the future.

The possibility lies in the hands of Microsoft and if it is willing to make the functionality available for all users. The software giant only licenses Windows 10 on ARM to PC manufacturers so they can preinstall it on their devices. The operating system is not designed for anyone to use it freely or even license it. Here's what the Microsoft spokesperson has to say on the subject.

Microsoft only licenses Windows 10 on ARM to OEMs,” says a Microsoft spokesperson in a statement to The Verge. We asked Microsoft if it plans to change this policy to allow Boot Camp on ARM-based Macs, and the company says “we have nothing further to share at this time.

Apple did not announce the deduction of the feature on stage. While Microsoft's Office Suite of apps will run on ARM-based Macs, Boot Camp will not be part of the mix. However, the details are still scarce and hopefully, it can change in the future so we can't be too certain on the fact that you won't be able to run Windows on an ARM-based Mac. There can be tools developed to make it happen but we're not certain when.

