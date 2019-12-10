AppleCare+ for the Mac Pro Costs $299 for Any Hardware Configuration

Regardless of which Mac Pro configuration you purchase, whether it’s the base $5,999 one, or the fully decked out suite that costs upwards of $50,000, the $299 price for ‌AppleCare‌+ is something worth considering. Irrespective of the hardware found in the Mac Pro, you’ll have to pay a single sum for AppleCare+ and that is a win-win for the customer.

AppleCare+ for Mac Pro Offers Warranty Coverage for Three Years

‌AppleCare‌+ for ‌Mac Pro‌ extends warranty coverage to three years from the date of purchase, adding two incidents of accidental damage. Apple has included a $99 price reduction for enclosure damage and a $299 deductible for other damage. In addition to warranty coverage, customers who have purchased AppleCare+ will also have 24/7 access to Apple's support staff by chat or by phone.

The Mac Pro’s Most Expensive Configuration Will Cost Upwards of $50,000

Onsite repair options, mail-in repairs, carry-in repairs, and global repair coverage is also included. Furthermore, ‌AppleCare‌+ offered for the ‌Mac Pro‌ is the same as the ‌AppleCare‌+ plan that Apple offers for all of its Mac products, which includes accessories too. Though the machine’s internals are protected by a metal chassis, it’s always good practice to purchase some warranty, especially when it costs peanuts compared to the entire configuration.

Going over its specifications, the Mac Pro can be configured up to a powerful 28-core Intel Xeon W chip, with 1.5TB of DDR4 ECC RAM (which will only work if you purchase either the 24-core or 28-core Intel Xeon W processor). The base model of the Mac Pro comes with an AMD Radeon Pro 580X, but it can be configured up to two Radeon Pro Vego II Duo GPUs, 4TB of PCIe SSD storage, along with Apple’s Afterburner card, which is strictly catered to video editors.

In order to help move around the heavy chassis, Apple has also provided the option to incorporate wheels on the four feet of the Mac Pro, but that will cost an additional $400. Still, if you’re going to be lugging around this hardware, you might as well pay the extra cost to protect it too right?

