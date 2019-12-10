Most Expensive Mac Pro Configuration Will Cost Upwards of $50,000

With Apple’s Mac Pro officially available to order at a starting price of $5,999, this impressive tower comprising of powerful hardware is certainly not targeted to the average customer. Still, if you have deep pockets and want the best computing performance available at your fingertips, who are we to stop you from owning Apple’s most powerful machine to date? If you have spare cash to burn on specifications like as the Mac Pro offers, we’ve done a breakdown of how much all of this will cost you. Careful, because the total price is not for the weak-hearted.

The Biggest Difference in Pricing Shows When Customers Upgrade From 32GB RAM to a Whopping 1.5TB on the Mac Pro

Jumping from the 8-core Intel Xeon W to the 28-core chip brings a difference of $7,000 to the total, but that’s not even close to the biggest difference you’ll be paying. If you want to take your RAM configuration from 32GB of DDR4 ECC to 1.5TB of memory, that will set you back $25,000. That’s almost half the price of the fully spec’d out Mac Pro. You should also keep in mind that to configure the Mac Pro with 1.5TB of ECC RAM, you’ll have to choose the 24-core Intel Xeon W as the bare minimum as your processor.

Apple’s Mac Pro Now Available to Order at a Starting Price of $5,999

Choosing two AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo will set you back by $10,800 while going from 256GB of PCIe SSD storage to 4TB will cost you a measly $1,400. The Afterburner card for high-resolution video playback will cost $2,000, with all the additions totaling an eye-watering $53,247.98.

The total might be difficult for a lot of you to fathom, but as we stated earlier, this hardware isn’t targeted to the average consumer and what you’ll require as your daily driver might not even cost one-tenth of the aforementioned total.

In case you wanted to know the configuration we chose for the Mac Pro on Apple’s website, here are all the details:

CPU - Intel Xeon W (28-core 2.50GHz base clock, 4.40GHz Turbo Boost): Difference of $7,000

What did you think of the total Apple is charging for the fully decked out Mac Pro? Let us know down in the comments.