iPhone 14 Series to be Available in New Purple Color, 30W Charging, Same Storage Options, More

Ali Salman
Aug 3, 2022
iPhone 14 Pro Ourple Color and Storage

Apple's upcoming flagship iPhone models are mere weeks away from launch and details on the handsets keep pouring in. A rumor claims that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a new purple color and the same storage configuration as the current models. Scroll down to read more details on the upcoming iPhone 14 series below.

Leaker Claims Upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Models Will Come in New Purple Color, Stronger MagSafe Magnets, 30W Charging, and More

We already have a pretty good idea of what the forthcoming iPhone 14 models will look like. Now, a leaker has corroborated older reports regarding the color of the upcoming iPhone 14 models and a few other details. Twitter user Jioriku shares that the iPhone 14 models will come in Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White, and Red. According to the leaker's sources, the pink color has been replaced with Purple.

Related StoryAli Salman
Xcode 14 Beta Shares Details on Always-On Display Coming With iPhone 14 Pro Models

On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature Green, Purple, Silver, Gold, and Graphite. The new Purple color will replace the Sierra Blue color. Previously, the leaker correctly shared details that the iPhone 13 models would gain the ability to unlock the device while wearing a mask. However, this is not the first time that news regarding the iPhone's color was shared. Designer Ian Zelbo also made the iPhone 14 Pro's renders in the Purple color.

Apart from the iPhone 14 Pro color options, the leaker states that the Always-On functionality would be identical to what we have previously seen in the Xcode leaks. He states that “AOD will only follow the lock screen widgets and have no way to make them different. They’re going for continuity here so the complications are a mirror of the lock screen.”

The leaker also coins that Apple also tested a Titanium variant of the iPhone 14 Pro but decided to stick to the same materials as the current models. In addition, the storage options will be the same as last year, and 30W charging speed for the upcoming iPhones. He also suggests that the MagSafe magnets will be stronger and the Battery Pack will be slightly bigger and heavier.

This is all there is to it, folks. Take note that these are mere speculations at this point and the final word rests with Apple. Henceforth, be sure to take the news with a grain of salt. We will update you guys as soon as further details are available. Share your expectations with us in the comments section below.

