Menu
Company

User Gives Apple Watch Ultra’s Entire Titanium Casing a Brushed Finish Look to Make it More Appealing

Ali Salman
Sep 28, 2022, 10:02 AM EDT
Apple Watch Ultra in Brushed Finish Mod

The Apple Watch Ultra is a very capable device and a must-have for professional athletes and people who go on adventures. The wearable comes with a brand-new design with a bright orange Action Button on the side. Even though the 'Ultra' is designed to withstand tough conditions, you can also use it as your daily driver. In terms of built quality, the wearable features a titanium casing with a flat display. A user not satisfied with the Apple Watch Ultra's titanium casing and the bright orange button decided to mod it with a brushed finish look. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

User Modded His Apple Watch Ultra to Move Away From The Titanium Finish and the Bright Orange Action Button

The Apple Watch Ultra is the first model that comes with a complete design overhaul since its debut in 2014. A user "perezr10" on the MacRumors forums shared how and why he decided to change the look of the wearable. He described the design as:

Related StoryOmar Sohail
M2 iPad Pro Once More Reported to Launch in October, Its Release Should Increase mini-LED Tablet Market Share to 66 Percent

There are five things I hate about the design when I consider wearing it as a normal everyday watch. The "tallness," the hunchback which is the crown guard, the holes everywhere, the orange button, and the finish which looked like Starlight aluminum. There is nothing that can be done about the first three but the last two are solvable.

Apple Watch Ultra in Brushed Finish Mod

The user decided to mod his Apple Watch Ultra and give it a brushed finish. Using the Dremel power tool, the user had to remove the bright orange color on the Action Button. Furthermore, he used the coarse abrasive finishing buff to negate the sandblasted look on the original device. This gave the wearable a brushed finish without a flashy bright orange color on the Action Button. You can check out more details on the wearable in our announcement post.

Apple Watch Ultra in Brushed Finish Mod

This is all there is to it, folks. How did you like the new modified version to feature a brushed finish? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order