Apple Watch Series 7 Requires New 5W or Higher USB-C PD Adapter for Fast Charging

If you ordered the new Apple Watch Series 7, there are some things that you should take note of related to the fast charging speeds. Since the Series 7 comes with a new charging architecture for faster charging speeds, it required a new USB-C charging adapter Take note that the new USB-C cable is included in the Apple Watch Series 7 box and Apple also sells it separately. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

You Must Own a 5W or Higher USB-C PD Adapter to Fast Charge Your New Apple Watch Series 7

As mentioned earlier, Apple's new charging architecture will allow the Apple Watch Series 7 to charge 33 percent faster compared to Series 6. For reference, it can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in just 45 minutes. However, the Apple Watch requires a new USB-C power adapter to take advantage of the fast charging speeds.

Up until now, Apple did not offer details on what wattage of power adapter is required for the Apple Watch Series 7 for fast charging. Since Apple does not house a power adapter in the box, users will have to buy their own from Apple. Apple published a new support document in which the company states that any of its 18W power adapters will support fast charging on the Series 7. However, the power adapters should support USB Power Delivery or USB-PD protocol.

Fast charging requires an Apple USB-C Magnetic Fast Charging Cable. This cable has aluminum around the magnetic charger and a USB-C connector. You also need one of these power adapters: Apple 18W, 20W, 29W, 30W, 61W, 87W, or 96W USB-C Power Adapter

A comparable third-party USB-C power adapter that supports USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) of 5W or greater

Another important aspect to note is that fast charging is not available in India, Argentina, and Vietnam. The company did not provide any details of the limitation. This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the scene as soon as we have further information. The Apple Watch Series 7 houses a bigger display compared to the Series 6 and if you are not sure, check it out in the new images shared on Twitter.

Do you own Apple's supported 18W power adapter to fast charge your new Apple Watch? Let us know in the comments.