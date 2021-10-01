Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Orders Rumored to Begin Next Week, Shipments Starting Shortly After

Though the Apple Watch Series 7 was a part of various product announcements, there was no concrete release timeline provided. There were also no specifications listed, meaning that customers would not be able to make up their minds when it came to sticking to their existing Apple Watch or wait for the next big thing. Luckily, fresh information claims that pre-orders for the flagship wearable will start next week, with shipments beginning soon after.

Shipments of Apple Watch Series 7 Will Reportedly Commence in Mid-October

According to unnamed sources, FrontPageTech reports that pre-orders of Apple Watch Series 7 will start next week. Again, no precise date was provided. However, given how the iPad mini 6’s pre-orders started on September 14, which was a Tuesday, and iPhone 13 could be pre-booked from September 17, the Apple Watch Series 7’s pre-orders could begin on either one of these days.

iPad mini 6 Teardown Reveals Reason Why the Tablet Features Prominent “Jelly Scrolling”

For a company that has a firm grip on its supply chain, Apple may have not provided pre-order details for its flagship smartwatch because of the ongoing chip shortage and other factors, which may have lead to production delays. After all, not everything can be in the hand of tech giants, and if the situation has reached such limits, then it is no surprise why there are no official Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order details released so far.

Another thing to note was during the presentation, Apple remained tight-lipped around its latest and greatest smartwatch’s features, only highlighting that it was more durable than its predecessor, along with sporting larger displays and other tidbits. We later reported that the Apple Watch Series 7 has the same S6 chipset as last year’s Apple Watch Series 6, which is reason enough why there were no extensive praises about its internals.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will start from $399, and when pre-orders go live, we will inform our readers accordingly. Perhaps in the coming weeks, we will know precisely what has changed when comparing it to the Apple Watch Series 6.

News Source: FrontPageTech